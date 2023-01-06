Flu cases continue to surge as ambulance delivery delays hit record high

Play Brightcove Video

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has admitted the NHS is under tremendous pressure, reports political reporter Amy Lewis.

Flu cases in UK hospitals continue to rise and ambulance handover delays are at a record high, new figures show. NHS We continue to suffer from bed shortages and a winter virus surge.

average 5,105 flu patient As NHS England figures show, he was in a general hospital bed last week.

Critical care bed patient numbers also surged, up 26% week-on-week from 267 to 336.

At this stage last winter, only 38 patients were hospitalized with influenza, and only two were critical care patients.

What does the latest data tell us about ambulance delays and hospital bed numbers?

Ambulance handover delays reached a record high last week, with more than a quarter (26%) of patients waiting more than an hour before being handed over to the A&E team, and nearly four in 10 (44%) waiting at least 30 minutes. I was waiting.

This compares to 10% waiting an hour or more at this time last year, compared to 23% waiting 30 minutes or more. The long delays reflect the ongoing struggle hospitals face to find space for new arrivals.

Last week, an average of 12,809 beds were filled a day for discharge, nearly a third of the same period last year (9,858 beds).

Rishi Sunak admitted on Friday that health services are under “huge pressure” as the NHS crisis comes to light.

Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to address the waiting list Outlined in Wednesday’s key speechblames the current challenges on the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a visit to a school in London, Mr Sunak was asked by the station if he was worried about people “dying needlessly”.

He replied:

“We are supporting them with billions of extra pounds, but what we want to do, especially this winter, is move people from hospitals to social care to communities. It’s one of the most powerful ways we can relieve some of the pressure on A&E departments and ambulances with long wait times.”

Government to meet union leaders on Monday to discuss ongoing NHS and public sector strikes

Health Secretary Steve Berkley blamed the high number of flu cases, Covid-19 and Strep A scare on the particular pressures the NHS faced over Christmas.

A senior doctor said the NHS was at a knife edge, with many A&Es struggling to keep up with demand and trust, and ambulance services Declared serious incident.

Email leaked to ITV News Earlier this week, London ambulances said they would only wait 45 minutes before loading patients onto trolleys in the hallway for hospital staff to care for them.

The decision comes amid reports that paramedics are being held outside hospitals for hours before handing patients over to overstretched A&E departments.

After the release of NHS England’s latest figures, NHS England’s National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis described the ‘huge pressure’ that was weighing on the health service.

“We knew this winter would be one of the most difficult in the history of the NHS and I would like to thank the staff for their efforts to care for and treat so many patients. Flu and Covid,” he said.

“The plans we announced last fall will help ensure we are in the best place to provide care to our patients during this incredibly difficult time. Community services will be established to keep people out of hospitals for as long as possible, and we continue to make good progress toward installing the equivalent of 7,000 extra beds by March.”

