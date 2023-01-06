Health
Associations between commonly reported symptoms and subjective health status after SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in epidemiology and infectious diseasesresearchers evaluated the association between SWB (subjective well-being) and post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) symptoms.
Background
Symptoms of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection have been reported to persist beyond the acute phase of infection or occur during the acute phase after recovery. The global burden of post-acute health effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection could possibly be enormous.However, post-acute effects COVID-19 symptoms Not clear about SWB.
About research
In the current study, researchers identified a relationship between common post-COVID-19 symptoms and SWB to assess the impact of long-term experienced symptoms beyond the acute phase of COVID-19. .
The team screened documented symptoms and SWB from 2,295 individuals (576 of whom reported a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection) who were part of an ongoing longitudinal cohort study being conducted in Israel. Analyzed. They documented symptoms 3–6 months, 6–12.0 months, and 12–18 months after COVID-19 among individuals who reported previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. We estimated the change in SWB associated with Participants varied for each follow-up evaluation.
Participants were periodically (every 3–4 months) asked questions about their physical, mental, and psychosocial health and well-being using the ISARIC (International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Diseases Consortium) questionnaire. I was asked to answer. They documented the symptoms he experienced during the acute phase of COVID-19 and during his 7 days prior to completing the survey.
The SWB segment of the questionnaire was based on the WHO-5 (5-item World Health Organization Happiness Index). The participant was to fill out her SWB section regarding the past two weeks and provide her NRS (numerical rating scale) score of fatigue experienced the previous day.
An invitation letter containing a study link to all individuals who underwent RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) SARS-CoV-2 testing at any government hospital in Israel between July 2021 and April 2022 was sent by SMS (Short Message System). Includes Galilee Medical Center, Baruch Padeh Poriya Medical Center and Ziv Medical Center.
The survey was available in four languages commonly spoken in Israel (Arabic, Hebrew, Arabic, English and Russian). Participants were invited to participate at his three time points: July 2021, November 2021 and March 2022. A generalized linear regression analysis was performed and data adjustments were made for the main demographic factors.
Individuals documenting symptoms within 3.0 months or >18 months of COVID-19, or providing incomplete data, were excluded from the analysis. Variables considered were the participant’s gender, age, COVID-19 vaccination status, follow-up period, time taken to complete the survey questionnaire, and symptoms recorded when the questionnaire was completed.
result
Of the 95,604 invited, 6,500 (7%) responded to the survey. After excluding information-deficient and ineligible individuals, 2,295 (his 2% of invitees) were included in the final analysis. Of the 2,295 participants, 57% (n = 1,319) were female, 92% (n = 2,112) were vaccinated, and 75% (n = 1,719) had a history of her COVID-19. There was no.
Of the 576 individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, 32% (n=186) did not record their COVID-19 symptoms when filling out the questionnaire and 68% (n=390) recorded symptoms ≥1.0 experienced in the post-acute phase during questionnaire completion. The median time from COVID-19 outbreak to survey response was 260.0 days.
We showed that individuals with post-COVID-19 symptoms were unvaccinated and more likely to be female. Among 526 participants with a history of COVID-19, the most frequently reported symptoms included fatigue (42%, n=243), muscle weakness (26%, n=153), and muscle pain. (23%, n=134), difficulty sleeping (21%, n = 121), and difficulty concentrating/concentration (22%, n = 126).
Individuals with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection and no reported symptoms in the post-COVID-19 period had the same SWB scores as those without a history of COVID-19 (both groups 74%).
Individuals who scored non-specific symptoms such as sleep disturbance, difficulty concentrating/disturbed, and fatigue compared with those who scored no symptoms had the most significant scores of 12, 12, and 8.0 pp (percentage points), respectively. showed a significant reduction in SWB. The impact of individual symptoms after acute COVID-19 onset in SWB differed at each time point.
Fatigue resulted in a statistically non-significant 8-pp reduction in SWB among individuals who scored fatigue 3–6 months after COVID-19, but who scored fatigue at 12 to 18 months. Among those who did, a decrease in SWB was associated. The effect on fatigue was significant (13 pp).
Difficulty concentrating significantly reduced SWB scores when documented 3–6 months or 12–18 months after infection. However, sleep disturbances significantly affected SWB at 3–6 and 6–12 months post-infection, but were unaffected at 12–18 months post-infection.
Musculoskeletal symptoms such as muscle pain and weakness were observed at all time points, except for decreased SWB in individuals documenting muscle pain during the 6 to 12 months post-COVID follow-up period. showed no significant association with SWB-19. Among 553 SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals with complete NRS data, those who documented fatigue were more likely also had a significantly higher NRS score (7.1, more fatigue).
Conclusion
Overall, the results of the study showed that acute post-COVID-19 symptoms were associated with a significant reduction in SWB within 18.0 months of initial infection.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230106/The-association-between-commonly-reported-symptoms-following-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-subjective-well-being.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This is what worries Adam Kinzinger about Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker
- Associations between commonly reported symptoms and subjective health status after SARS-CoV-2 infection
- Flu cases continue to surge as ambulance delivery delays hit record high
- Inspiring to see India focus on digital transformation-led growth: Nadella on his meeting with Prime Minister Modi
- Owls take down Austin Peay
- Drink water to ‘slow aging and prolong disease-free life’
- Milford para table tennis star Simon Heaps looks ahead to Euro and world competitions
- Erdogan asks Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine
- Cyberpunk 2077s Investor Lawsuit Has Almost Nothing Resolved
- Chinese, Turkmen presidents hold talks, elevating ties to comprehensive strategic partnership – Xinhua
- Big 12 teams ranked in ITA’s Preseason Tennis Polls
- Prime Minister Modi is now the most wanted world leader: Harsh Vardhan Shringla