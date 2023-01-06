Associations between commonly reported symptoms and subjective health status after SARS-CoV-2 infection

In a recent study published in epidemiology and infectious diseasesresearchers evaluated the association between SWB (subjective well-being) and post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) symptoms.

Background

Symptoms of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection have been reported to persist beyond the acute phase of infection or occur during the acute phase after recovery. The global burden of post-acute health effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection could possibly be enormous.However, post-acute effects COVID-19 symptoms Not clear about SWB.

About research

In the current study, researchers identified a relationship between common post-COVID-19 symptoms and SWB to assess the impact of long-term experienced symptoms beyond the acute phase of COVID-19. .

The team screened documented symptoms and SWB from 2,295 individuals (576 of whom reported a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection) who were part of an ongoing longitudinal cohort study being conducted in Israel. Analyzed. They documented symptoms 3–6 months, 6–12.0 months, and 12–18 months after COVID-19 among individuals who reported previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. We estimated the change in SWB associated with Participants varied for each follow-up evaluation.

Participants were periodically (every 3–4 months) asked questions about their physical, mental, and psychosocial health and well-being using the ISARIC (International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Diseases Consortium) questionnaire. I was asked to answer. They documented the symptoms he experienced during the acute phase of COVID-19 and during his 7 days prior to completing the survey.

The SWB segment of the questionnaire was based on the WHO-5 (5-item World Health Organization Happiness Index). The participant was to fill out her SWB section regarding the past two weeks and provide her NRS (numerical rating scale) score of fatigue experienced the previous day.

An invitation letter containing a study link to all individuals who underwent RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) SARS-CoV-2 testing at any government hospital in Israel between July 2021 and April 2022 was sent by SMS (Short Message System). Includes Galilee Medical Center, Baruch Padeh Poriya Medical Center and Ziv Medical Center.

The survey was available in four languages ​​commonly spoken in Israel (Arabic, Hebrew, Arabic, English and Russian). Participants were invited to participate at his three time points: July 2021, November 2021 and March 2022. A generalized linear regression analysis was performed and data adjustments were made for the main demographic factors.

Individuals documenting symptoms within 3.0 months or >18 months of COVID-19, or providing incomplete data, were excluded from the analysis. Variables considered were the participant’s gender, age, COVID-19 vaccination status, follow-up period, time taken to complete the survey questionnaire, and symptoms recorded when the questionnaire was completed.

result

Of the 95,604 invited, 6,500 (7%) responded to the survey. After excluding information-deficient and ineligible individuals, 2,295 (his 2% of invitees) were included in the final analysis. Of the 2,295 participants, 57% (n = 1,319) were female, 92% (n = 2,112) were vaccinated, and 75% (n = 1,719) had a history of her COVID-19. There was no.

Of the 576 individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, 32% (n=186) did not record their COVID-19 symptoms when filling out the questionnaire and 68% (n=390) recorded symptoms ≥1.0 experienced in the post-acute phase during questionnaire completion. The median time from COVID-19 outbreak to survey response was 260.0 days.

We showed that individuals with post-COVID-19 symptoms were unvaccinated and more likely to be female. Among 526 participants with a history of COVID-19, the most frequently reported symptoms included fatigue (42%, n=243), muscle weakness (26%, n=153), and muscle pain. (23%, n=134), difficulty sleeping (21%, n = 121), and difficulty concentrating/concentration (22%, n = 126).

Individuals with a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection and no reported symptoms in the post-COVID-19 period had the same SWB scores as those without a history of COVID-19 (both groups 74%).

Individuals who scored non-specific symptoms such as sleep disturbance, difficulty concentrating/disturbed, and fatigue compared with those who scored no symptoms had the most significant scores of 12, 12, and 8.0 pp (percentage points), respectively. showed a significant reduction in SWB. The impact of individual symptoms after acute COVID-19 onset in SWB differed at each time point.

Fatigue resulted in a statistically non-significant 8-pp reduction in SWB among individuals who scored fatigue 3–6 months after COVID-19, but who scored fatigue at 12 to 18 months. Among those who did, a decrease in SWB was associated. The effect on fatigue was significant (13 pp).

Difficulty concentrating significantly reduced SWB scores when documented 3–6 months or 12–18 months after infection. However, sleep disturbances significantly affected SWB at 3–6 and 6–12 months post-infection, but were unaffected at 12–18 months post-infection.

Musculoskeletal symptoms such as muscle pain and weakness were observed at all time points, except for decreased SWB in individuals documenting muscle pain during the 6 to 12 months post-COVID follow-up period. showed no significant association with SWB-19. Among 553 SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals with complete NRS data, those who documented fatigue were more likely also had a significantly higher NRS score (7.1, more fatigue).

Conclusion

Overall, the results of the study showed that acute post-COVID-19 symptoms were associated with a significant reduction in SWB within 18.0 months of initial infection.