The Windsor Regional Hospital Board reports a decline in flu and RSV cases. Increase in COVID-19





Another surge in Windsor Essex COVID-19 cases with new subvariant. Windsor Regional Hospital’s board of directors met on Thursday afternoon, where influenza, RSV and COVID-19 cases were the main topics on the agenda. Before the New Year, both campuses at Windsor Regional Hospital experienced high levels of influenza and RSV cases. The number of hospitalizations for influenza surged from 27 in October to 116 in November, while RSV cases in November remained at 71, up from just 22 in October. However, the number of hospitalizations in December decreased for both diseases. Influenza decreased to 79 cases and RSV to 55 cases. Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj said the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in December and January. He says, based on Windsor Essex wastewater monitoring, COVID cases have risen to heights not seen in months. “We haven’t seen this high since April and May. You see a little dip there, but is it a temporary dip and will it bounce back straight? We’ll have to wait and see. There is. They haven’t done it yet. We’ll break down the genome to see which subvariant or variant this is, but it’s still happening.” Photo courtesy of the Windsor Regional Hospital Commission Dr. Wasim Saad, Chief of Staff at Windsor Regional Hospital, said the spike was due to a new Omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5, or nicknamed “Kraken.” He said the number of cases of patients testing positive for the new subvariant has increased incredibly in the United States. “In the United States, at the beginning of December, this was less than 0.1% of all infections, up to 20% in the week before Christmas, and up to 45% at the end of December. It accounted for up to 75%.” He says Windsor will be hit hard because the infection rate of the new variant in the United States is so high. “And I know Windsor is a border city, so I know it will be one of the first regions in Canada for a variant like this to enter our community. I think there is no doubt that you are in our community..” Dr. Saad said Windsor could avoid a wave of XBB.1.5 as long as the community continues to vaccinate, especially for new variants, and wear masks. “The antivirals, vaccinations and masking that we have are still effective in protecting us from a big wave. And while there can be waves of infection as we go through this, this doesn’t necessarily translate into waves of death.” The number of emergency room visits for respiratory illness also decreased from 806 in November to 670 in December. As of Wednesday, January 4, all 16 beds in the pediatric ward on the hospital’s Met campus were occupied, with 4 patients being treated for respiratory problems due to mixed influenza and RSV. It was just people. The WRH Board also noted a decline in the number of people eligible for alternative levels of care waiting for long-term care beds since Bill 7 was introduced in September. As of Thursday, January 5, a total of 19 people are in alternative level care awaiting long-term care, compared with 33 in September.

