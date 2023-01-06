Health
A promising brain tumor vaccine in a mouse model
- Researchers estimate that more than 13,000 Americans will be diagnosed with glioblastoma (a type of brain tumor) in 2022.
- There is currently no cure for glioblastoma.
- Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a new cell therapy that acts as a cancer vaccine to eliminate established tumors and prevent new tumors from forming.
Scientists recently showed promising results testing a new treatment in a mouse model of glioblastoma.
This study was recently published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Over the past few years, a lot of research has been done on cancer vaccines.
There are two main types of cancer vaccines currently under study:
- Vaccines to prevent cancer
- Vaccines to treat current cancer and prevent recurrence.
As with vaccines administered to influenza Also COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)cancer vaccines work to train the body immune system Identify and destroy potentially harmful cells.
There are currently two US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cancer prevention vaccines.
So far, the FDA has approved three cancer treatment vaccines.
Research is currently underway to develop cancer vaccines.
A new study used a mouse model of glioblastoma to test an cell therapy that can eliminate current cancer tumor cells and prevent tumor regrowth.
“Our team pursued a simple idea: to take cancer cells and turn them into cancer killers and vaccines,” he says. Dr. Khalid ShahDirector of the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy (CSTI), Associate Research Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Faculty of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), and corresponding author study.
The cell therapy uniquely uses live tumor cells, researchers say, but most cancer vaccines use inactive tumor cells.
“We engineered live tumor cells to release a dual cell-killing and immunomodulatory agent,” Dr. Shah said. medical news today“These genetically engineered therapeutic tumor cells (ThTCs) eliminated established glioblastoma tumors in mice by inducing cell killing and activating anti-tumor immune cell trafficking. ”
“This ThTC efficacy translated into survival benefit and long-term immunity in primary, recurrent, and metastatic cancer models in immunocompetent and humanized mice. Thus, arming naturally neoantigen-rich tumor cells with bifunctional therapeutics represents a promising cell-based immunotherapy against solid tumors, with a roadmap to clinical translation. establish.”
– Dr. Khalid Shah
And unlike inactivated tumor cells, live tumor cells have the unique potential to home to and target tumors.
“Thus, engineering tumor cells to express therapeutic agents is a rational approach that takes advantage of their natural sources.
Dr. Shah said the therapy could potentially be used to treat cancers other than glioblastoma. And he said a cancer vaccine like this might be available to the public in three to five years.
“We are developing [the] Next-generation autologous and allogeneic engineered tumor cell-based vaccines that prevent tumor progression, recurrence, and metastasis, demonstrating that our therapeutic strategies may impact patients I look forward to it,” he added.
MNT also talked to Doctor.Santosh KesariNeuro-Oncologist and Director of Neuro-Oncology, Providence St. John’s Health Center, Chair of Translational Neuroscience and Neuro-Therapeutics Division, St. John’s Cancer Institute, Santa Monica, CA, Providence • Regional Medical Director, Southern Research and Clinical Institute, California, for this study.
“New approaches are needed, and certainly this new work expands our understanding of how native tumor cells can be modified and used to potentially generate stronger immune responses in vivo,” said Dr. Kesari. explained.
“The live cancer cells referred to in this article are designed to directly kill tumor cells, activate the immune system, and alleviate tumor immunosuppression. [the] It recognizes and kills cancer, while at the same time removing the brakes that prevent an activated immune system from working,” he noted.
Regarding next steps for this research, Dr. Kesari said much work needs to be done to translate the preclinical studies in this paper into proof-of-concept in humans.
“[I] I would like to see more animal studies investigating combinations with other immunotherapies such as
