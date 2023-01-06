A promising brain tumor vaccine in a mouse model

Share on Pinterest Could an cancer vaccine successfully target advanced brain tumors? Image credit: Marco Govel/Stocksy. Researchers estimate that more than 13,000 Americans will be diagnosed with glioblastoma (a type of brain tumor) in 2022.

There is currently no cure for glioblastoma.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a new cell therapy that acts as a cancer vaccine to eliminate established tumors and prevent new tumors from forming. Researchers 13,000+ Americans received a diagnosis of glioblastoma — A type of brain tumor — 2022. additional research It shows that the diagnosis rate of glioblastoma is increasing. There is currently no cure for glioblastoma. Treatment options commonly include a combination of the following: surgery , radiationWhen chemical treatment to help slow the growth of tumor. Now, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital not only help eliminate the current tumor, cancer vaccine To prevent tumor recurrence. Scientists recently showed promising results testing a new treatment in a mouse model of glioblastoma. This study was recently published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Over the past few years, a lot of research has been done on cancer vaccines. There are two main types of cancer vaccines currently under study: Vaccines to prevent cancer

Vaccines to treat current cancer and prevent recurrence. As with vaccines administered to influenza Also COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)cancer vaccines work to train the body immune system Identify and destroy potentially harmful cells. There are currently two US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cancer prevention vaccines. So far, the FDA has approved three cancer treatment vaccines. Research is currently underway to develop cancer vaccines. breast cancer , colorectal cancer , lung cancer When leukemia .

A new study used a mouse model of glioblastoma to test an cell therapy that can eliminate current cancer tumor cells and prevent tumor regrowth. “Our team pursued a simple idea: to take cancer cells and turn them into cancer killers and vaccines,” he says. Dr. Khalid ShahDirector of the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy (CSTI), Associate Research Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Faculty of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI), and corresponding author study. “Use Genetic engineering we’re repurposing cancer cells to develop therapies that kill tumor cells, stimulate the immune system to destroy primary tumors, and prevent cancer,” he explains. The cell therapy uniquely uses live tumor cells, researchers say, but most cancer vaccines use inactive tumor cells. “We engineered live tumor cells to release a dual cell-killing and immunomodulatory agent,” Dr. Shah said. medical news today“These genetically engineered therapeutic tumor cells (ThTCs) eliminated established glioblastoma tumors in mice by inducing cell killing and activating anti-tumor immune cell trafficking. ” “This ThTC efficacy translated into survival benefit and long-term immunity in primary, recurrent, and metastatic cancer models in immunocompetent and humanized mice. Thus, arming naturally neoantigen-rich tumor cells with bifunctional therapeutics represents a promising cell-based immunotherapy against solid tumors, with a roadmap to clinical translation. establish.” – Dr. Khalid Shah And unlike inactivated tumor cells, live tumor cells have the unique potential to home to and target tumors. “Thus, engineering tumor cells to express therapeutic agents is a rational approach that takes advantage of their natural sources. neoantigen explained Dr. Shah. “Our tumor cell-based bifunctional therapeutic strategy converts viable tumor cells into potent agents while simultaneously promoting direct tumor killing and anti-tumor immunity.”