CDC Investigating Rise in Invasive Streptococcal Infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an increase in invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections in children announced last month.





In a CDC health advisory shared on Dec. 22, officials noted an increase in childhood iGAS infections in Colorado hospitals. Colorado hospitals have reported at least 11 iGAS cases since November 1. Other states, including Minnesota and Pennsylvania, have also reported possible increases in iGAS cases.





The UK has also reported an increase in iGAS infections among children. So far, there have been 652 notifications of iGAS illness reported in the UK during the 2022-2023 season.





An increase in iGAS infections in children occurs when other respiratory diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and COVID-19 are circulating at higher levels.





The CDC says the overall number of pediatric iGAS cases remains low and infections in children are still rare, but the recommendations highlight the importance of early detection, diagnosis, and treatment in both children and adults. .







bacteria called Streptococcus pyogenes— Also known as Group A Streptococcus or group A streptococci—which can cause a wide range of conditions, including invasive and non-invasive diseases.





Streptococcal pharyngitis, formally known as acute pharyngitis, is an example of a non-invasive group A streptococcal disease that is usually mild but highly contagious. Streptococcal pharyngitis causes an estimated 5.2 million hospital visits in the United States each year. Scarlet fever and impetigo are also noninvasive group A streptococcal diseases.





However, in rare cases, some group A streptococcal infections can cause invasive disease. This means that bacteria bypass the immune system and invade certain parts of the body, such as muscle, fat, lungs, and bloodstream, which are normally free of bacteria. Over the past five years, 14,000 to 25,000 iGAS cases have been reported annually in the United States. 1,500-2,300 people die from his iGAS disease each year.





“The only reassurance I give parents is that invasive group A streptococcal infections are rare. Anthony Flores, MD, MPH, PhD, Chief of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, UTHealth Houston and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. “The most common group A bacterial infections are non-invasive and often cause sore throats in children and young adults.”





Noninvasive infections usually clear up on their own or with treatment within a few days, but iGAS infections can develop into serious illness that requires immediate medical attention. Dr Flores said. These iGAS diseases include cellulitis, necrotizing fasciitis, pneumonia, and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS).





According to Dr. Flores, parents should monitor their children closely for symptoms that may indicate iGAS infection, such as:





heat

severe pain and swelling

Redness around open wounds or wounds

dizzy

confusion

Low blood pressure

skin rash

stomach ache





“[These] It’s still a relatively rare complication, but adults can definitely get it, so we want to do everything we can to protect our children and ourselves,” said an assistant professor of pediatrics at New York Medical College. said Sheila Nolan, M.D., chief of pediatric infectious diseases at . ,she said health.











Group A streptococci can be spread through respiratory droplets, direct contact with secretions, or wounds of infected individuals. Risk factors for iGAS include a weakened immune system, chronic disease, age, or recent skin injury that causes open wounds or erosions.





But there is no perfect way to predict whether a sore throat or superficial skin infection will lead to more serious complications. says Dr. “Most children recover well without treatment, but some [rare] The worst-case scenario is that children who were fine one day were fine the next in the ICU on a ventilator. ” It is considered an exception rather than a rule and is added.





Children are particularly good at spreading germs, Dr. Flores says.





However, the COVID-19 pandemic may indirectly contribute to the increase in iGAS cases. While safety precautions have prevented many people from contracting the coronavirus, Dr. Nolan said one drawback is that many children are not up to date with vaccines. I said there is.





In addition, vaccine hesitation and misinformation about vaccination against COVID-19 have reduced parental confidence in other vaccinations. According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant decline in childhood immunization over the past 30 years.





The CDC urges all parents to make sure their children are kept up-to-date with two vaccines, specifically chickenpox and flu. Dr. Flores explains that chickenpox causes sores. This is an excellent opportunity for bacteria like group A streptococci to sneak into the body and travel to the bloodstream and deeper tissues. “When we started immunizing against chickenpox, we found that the frequency of invasive group A streptococcal infections in children decreased dramatically.”





When you get the flu, exposure to Streptococcus group A increases your risk of complications. Studies suggest that the influenza virus interferes with the immune system’s antibacterial response. A reduced inflammatory response gives group A streptococci an opportunity to enter the bloodstream or lungs undetected. , increases the risk of bacterial superinfection, a second infection with another pathogen.





“If we can prevent the main symptoms from influenza, we can reduce the risk of seeing invasive group A streptococcal infections as well,” Dr. Flores said.





Dr Nolan added that vaccinated individuals tended to have a milder illness and were less likely to develop pneumonia and other complications, even if they were exposed to the iGAS bacteria.











The most common iGAS infections are treated with antibiotics that dramatically reduce the amount of bacteria that spreads through the body. Oral antibiotics such as amoxicillin and penicillin are highly effective, and there are no signs of antibiotic resistance by bacteria, says Dr. Flores.





In more severe cases, children with iGAS infection may also require hospitalization. “Children with more difficult or severe infections are children with many other conditions,” Dr. Flores said. It’s therapy.”





The current shortage of liquid amoxicillin (the preferred treatment for iGAS infections) may introduce additional complications to treatment. But experts say other antibiotic options are available.





Amoxicillin comes in many forms, according to. Behnoosh Afghani, MD, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist at UCI Health. Doctors often prescribe liquid amoxicillin to children because it’s easier to take than swallowing pills, but she says taking amoxicillin by infusion is just as effective. There is no shortage of penicillins that work similarly to. Penicillin is an older option and does not treat many bacterial strains.





Another antibiotic called clindamycin may also be prescribed, depending on the severity of the infection. “The good thing about clindamycin is that it is highly bioavailable,” Dr. Afghani said. health“This means that when taken by mouth, most drugs move into the blood instead of lodging in the intestine.” It states that clindamycin is best combined with penicillin.





Health care providers are encouraged to contact their pediatrician if they suspect that their child has Group A Streptococcus. If your symptoms worsen, don’t delay going to the emergency room to get proper treatment as soon as possible.