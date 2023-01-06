Wicklow citizens asked to consider all options before going to emergency hospital





Public Health’s HSE Area C, which covers the East and Southeast, including Wicklow East, supports HSE’s appeal to people to consider all options before going to an emergency hospital due to mass pressure doing. Now with the flu and Covid. His appeal is coming as Covid and flu cases continue to rise rapidly. Reports of RSV, which had been declining for several weeks, also increased. These numbers are expected to continue to rise over the next few weeks, with more people getting sick and continuing to severely impact hospitals and emergency departments. Dr. Carmel Mullaney, consultant in public health medicine and recently appointed interim area director for Public Health HSE Area C, said: A family gathering during the Christmas period. “There will likely be more people getting the flu and Covid during January and this will impact our healthcare services. Take advantage of Covid and flu vaccines and avoid visiting vulnerable people and elderly relatives if you are unwell.” If you are potentially seriously ill and need urgent treatment, of course you should go to the hospital. The less serious patient is asked to review the HSE injury unit, GP, her GP services after hours, and seek advice from the pharmacist before attending the ED. If you feel unwell, go to or call your local pharmacy. A pharmacist is a licensed health care professional. They can give you advice on over-the-counter drugs, prescription drugs, minor illnesses, and tell you if you need to see a GP. GPs are running additional clinics during this high-pressure time. If he urgently needs to see a GP outside of office hours, he can contact her GP’s after-hours service nearest him. Advice on how to manage symptoms such as coughs, colds and sore throats is also available on the HSE website www.hse.ie. This winter’s surge in viral infections was predicted and planned, but the trend we are seeing follows the more pessimistic model of the forecast, and it also appears to be increasing faster than expected. Dr. Mullaney added: Getting vaccinated is an effective and safe way to protect yourself and those around you from influenza and COVID-19. Covid and influenza are widespread in the community. For protection reasons, everyone is being asked to keep his free Covid booster vaccine up to date. Those aged 18-49 are eligible for his second booster dose, which can be booked online. Shoreline Greystones is the Wicklow Vaccination Center for the latest developments in Covid vaccination. You can also book immunizations at selected Wicklow County pharmacies including Adrian Dunne Pharmacy, Boots, Cunningham’s Pharmacy, Dargle Valley Pharmacy, Pure Pharmacy, Vance and Wilson Chemists. In Greystone, Covid boosters can be booked at Boots or McGleenan’s Pharmacy. In Kilcoole, visit Mac Sherry’s Pharmacy. Near the town of Wicklow are Michael Collins Pharmacy, O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy, Rathnew Pharmacy, Tierney’s Pharmacy and Rathdrum. Further south, in Arklow Armstrong Life He visits Pharmacy or McGolisks Pharmacy, and westwards Baltin Glass Pharmacy, Blessington Pharmacy Limited, McGriall’s Pharmacy Bresington and Tina Healy Pharmacy.

