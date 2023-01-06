Exercise programs associated with reducing depression in children and teens

1/3

The antidote to teen depression may be found in school gyms and sports fields, claims a major new review. An analysis of data from 21 studies involving more than 2,400 children found that a supervised exercise program was associated with significantly reduced symptoms of depression in children and adolescents. increase.

“This is the first time that we have been able to put together enough studies, and we can draw some pretty good conclusions to answer the question, ‘Is physical activity and exercise good for children with depressive symptoms?'” The joint research stated: The author Walter Thompson, former professor of exercise physiology at Georgia State University in Atlanta. “The answer is an overwhelming yes.”

In addition, the data show a specific amount of physical activity that provides the greatest benefit to children: about one hour of physical activity three days a week was associated with the greatest reduction in symptoms of depression.

“That’s pretty close to the 75 to 150 minutes a week that the federal government recommends as regular exercise for both children and adults,” Thompson said.

The study also found that exercise programs lasting less than 12 weeks produced greater benefits. editorial co-authored Edward BustamanteAssistant Professor of Kinesiology and Nutrition at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“These physical activity programs that we have are reducing depressive symptoms without even trying,” Bustamante said. We are affected by this.”

These results provide a potential response to the mental health crisis affecting American teens and young adults in the wake of pandemics and other major social changes.

By 2021, nearly one in four young people will say they have recently sought and received mental health treatment. report From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Depression is the second most common psychiatric disorder among children and adolescents and is a strong predictor of future psychiatric disorders and suicide, the study authors said in a background note.

Researchers say that up to 67% of adolescents with symptoms of depression are at risk of developing full-blown depression and anxiety in adulthood.

Teenagers benefited the most

For this study, the research team pooled data drawn from 21 previous clinical trials in which children and teens participated in physical activity programs.

The trials may have aimed at non-mental health studies, such as obesity, academic performance, and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), but all included tools to assess participants’ symptoms of depression. was

Researchers found that participants aged 13 and older benefited the most.

It makes sense, Thompson said, given that states generally phase out physical education requirements around fifth grade.

“At about age 12, when a child enters middle school, there is no need for physical education anymore,” Thompson said. “What that means is they’re not getting the structured physical activity that younger kids are getting. So what we’re seeing is an increase in depressive symptoms. This is , leading to a clinical diagnosis of depression, then to high school, and then to adulthood.”

Analysis recently published online JAMA Pediatricsalso found that exercise provided greater benefits among children who had already been diagnosed with depression and other mental illnesses.

“It wasn’t a surprise,” said Dr. Anish DubeChair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Council on Children, Adolescents, and Their Families.

“One of the most prominent symptoms [of depression] “So, in some ways, physical activity itself is akin to an intervention that we call behavioral activation.”

Experts say there are several reasons why physical activity can help alleviate depression.

Exercise releases hormones in the brain called endorphins that promote feelings of well-being and improve your overall mood, Thompson said.

Physical activity can also make children feel better by making their bodies healthier and promoting quality sleep, experts added.

Exercise improves brain power, social skills

Additionally, exercise promotes brain health, Bustamante said.

“We believe that when children exercise, their [brain] The white matter is improved, and the parts of the brain communicating between regions become more interconnected and more efficient,” explained Bustamante. Therefore, the part of the child’s brain responsible for concentration becomes more active after exercise. ”

They also say that exercise is likely to make children feel better because they are interacting with other children and adults and freeing their minds from problems. Mitch PrinstineDevelopmental Psychologist and Chief Scientific Officer of the American Psychological Association.

“When we are exercising, it physically strains our bodies, so we tend not to think about exercise at all, which is a good thing.” Promotes mindful awareness of the here and now, and helps you break out of your ruminating style when you’re depressed, like really thinking, worrying, or worrying about your current stressor. I can do it.”

However, Thompson and other experts say these results came primarily from an organized and supervised exercise program.

“It’s easy to say go out and play, but I don’t know what that means. For some kids, the idea of ​​play is to go out and pick up your phone,” Thompson said. said.

Thompson encourages parents to make sure their child attends school and participates in physical education classes and extracurricular sports.

Middle and high school students often don’t need to take physical education classes, but many schools offer them as an option, Thompson said.

“Tennis requires skill, but where can you learn it? Middle school and high school are the best places to learn that skill for a lifelong dedication to the sport,” Thompson said.

Parents can also encourage their children to exercise more often by incorporating regular physical activity into their lives and showing them how it’s done, he suggested.

“If you’re a parent and you’re physically active, chances are your child is also physically active.” If you come and say, ‘That sounds like fun,’ invite them to join you.”

For more information

Harvard Medical School has Exercise as a treatment for depression.

