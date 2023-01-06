Manitoba sees flu and COVID-related deaths increase in past two weeks





While Manitoba’s flu death toll has surged again, so too has COVID-19-related deaths, according to the province’s latest respiratory virus surveillance report. Influenza-related deaths totaled 50. latest report, Covers the week of December 25-31.That’s an increase of 13 from the number 2 weeks reported Before. There were no monitoring reports last week due to consecutive holidays. The total number of COVID-19 deaths increased by 38 over the same period. Influenza A continues to be the predominant strain of circulating influenza. The total number of flu cases this season has increased from 2,206 when last reported to 2,499 now. Nonetheless, positive test rates are declining in Manitoba despite an increase in flu-related deaths. It was 6% from December 25-31 compared to 13.6% from December 11-17. Nationwide, the test positive rate is 8.5%. Adults are more susceptible than children Another change in Manitoba is the demographic most affected. Children under the age of five have been the group most at risk of flu infection for most of this season, but that is no longer the case. People over the age of 65 now have the highest infection rates, the report said. The total number of influenza-related hospitalizations this season is 605, up from 478 two weeks ago. However, influenza activity is now within expected levels for this time of year, after an earlier-than-usual spike, the report said. Other respiratory viruses continue to circulate as well. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) test positivity and detection rates both increased from the previous two weeks. RSV positivity is now 10.9%, up from 6.8%. The number of cases detected from 25 to 31 December is 148 compared to 120 from 11 to 17 December. COVID-19 activity remains stable Overall, COVID-19 activity in Manitoba during the latest surveillance week has stabilized from the previous reporting week. There were 111 hospitalizations in the two weeks covered by the latest report and 69 hospitalizations in the week covered by the previous report. Of the 111, 23 were admitted to the intensive care unit. In the previous reporting period he had 14 her ICU admissions. The latest test positive rate is 19.8%, down from 20.5%. The latest report also reported 134 newly reported cases of COVID-19, down from 158 in the previous report. However, these figures are believed to be significantly underestimated due to the limited testing provided by Public Health. Wastewater monitoring data It also suggests sustained COVID-19 activity in Winnipeg and Brandon, albeit at low levels. The next surveillance report will be released on January 13th.

