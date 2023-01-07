Health
COVID omicron variant XBB.1.5 spreads rapidly in US as flu recedes: Shot
Mario Tama/Getty Images
As the new year begins and the dead of winter approaches, a US infectious disease expert who has been watching the viral “triple-disease” stew that has plagued the United States says there is good news and bad news.
The good news is that the worst seems to have passed from the RSV surge that has made life miserable for many children and their parents. RSV Cases have been steadily declining since the end of November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the same time, the flu, which has largely disappeared over the past two years, has resurfaced this fall and appears to be finally abating in most places. latest data From the CDC on Friday.
“Some areas are seeing an increase or a stagnation in activity,” CDC medical epidemiologist Dr. Shikha Garg told NPR in an interview on Friday. “But in most areas it is declining.”
The virus that poses the greatest threat today is, as you might guess, the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID to be ‘most of concern’ in the coming days and weeks
“We are seeing a sustained increase in COVID infections across the country,” said Dr. Ashish Jah, the White House coronavirus response coordinator told NPR in an interview. “So COVID is our number one concern as we look ahead in the days and weeks ahead.”
the rate is Coronavirus detected in wastewaterThe pandemic that pioneered it has tripled or quadrupled in many parts of the United States in recent weeks, Jha said. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have jumped 70%, he says. And 300 to 400 people are dying from his COVID-19 every day.
To make matters worse, this is all happening at a time when yet another new and even more contagious variant is taking over in the US.This new omicron subvariant, called XBB.1. received little attention.But according to New estimates released by CDC on FridayXBB.1.5 is now the dominant variant in the Northeast, accounting for nearly one-third of new infections.
“The current increase in cases we are seeing started around the Thanksgiving holiday when people gathered. It accelerated even more,” Jha says.
“All major holidays have led to spikes in cases throughout the pandemic, so it’s unfortunately not surprising that there will be a distinct increase in infections, cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks,” he said.
Why omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading so fast
It said the spread of the coronavirus, Omicron subspecies XBB.1.5, “surge like a rocket”. Sam Scarpinotracking the new variant at Northeastern University. .”
The good news is, so far, there’s no evidence that the new variant makes people sicker than previous versions of the coronavirus. Most of the time it should actually prevent you from getting sick. The first two terrifying pandemic winters.
However, XBB.1.5 is easier than ever to partially evade immunity. And it has developed something that its predecessor did not: a mutation that allows it to infect cells more easily than others, making this version of his COVID-19 can be found more easily.
“XBB.1.5 acquired specific mutations that allow it to retain its antibody evasion properties while conferring a population-wide advantage,” they said. Jesse Blooma virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle studying the variant.
This means that many people could catch COVID-19 this winter.
“The question is not whether it will cause a surge.
So public health officials are once again urging people to protect themselves.
How to protect yourself from coronavirus subvariant XBB.1.5
“What is clearer now than it was a year ago is that doing what we know works can really soften the worst,” Jha says.
This includes vaccinations and boosts, especially if you are older. Most deaths from COVID-19 occur in people over the age of 65.
Other precautions include avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated parties, restaurants, bars and other places. pre-collection testing; and yes, put that mask back on in dangerous situations. get treatment quickly.
“It’s time to let your guard down,” warns Dr. Tina Tanan infectious disease specialist at Northwestern University.
Luckily, most of the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 will also help prevent resurgence of RSV and influenza. Winter is only just beginning, and the flu is still prevalent in many places at fairly high levels, experts say. This means that many people are still suffering from fevers, body aches, chills and other symptoms. may have caused As people return home from trips and family gatherings, schools reopen and people return to work.
The United States could see another flu wave later this winter. It happened during part of the Southern Hemisphere winter, and it often happens in the Northern Hemisphere as well.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/01/06/1147372029/new-covid-omicron-subvariant-spreading-fast-data
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- COVID omicron variant XBB.1.5 spreads rapidly in US as flu recedes: Shot
- Stocks end first week of 2023 higher after jobs report sparks big rally
- World’s toughest special forces test sets celebrities on fire for our entertainment
- Citizen’s new watch uses NASA technology and AI to determine fatigue
- Can a combination of diet and medication reduce seizures? — Science Daily
- General Bajwa wanted Pakistan to progress under the leadership of Imran Khan: PM
- Donald Trump ordered by judge to face fraud trial in New York
- PM Modi to dedicate the HAL helicopter unit to the nation on February 13
- A&T Welcomes New Head Football Coach Vincent Brown to AggieLand!!
- Kendall Jenner wears a figure-hugging dress and admires her reflection as she takes a mirror selfie at home
- Why increasing early-stage investment caps are strengthening UK startups
- Michael Snow, prolific and playful artistic polymath, died at 94