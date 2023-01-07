FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug that appears to moderately slow disease

US health officials have approved Leqembi, a new Alzheimer’s drug that moderately slows brain disease. The FDA on Friday gave accelerated approval to patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. David Dupree/AP

The Food and Drug Administration approved A drug that may help people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease maintain their mental abilities.

Lecanemab, which will be marketed as Leqembi, is likely to reach far more patients than similar products. aduhelmfailed after receiving controversial approval in 2021.

“This is a milestone for those eligible to receive this treatment, their families and the research community,” said Maria Carrillo, Chief Scientific Officer of the Alzheimer’s Association.

However, like Aduhelm, Recambi can cause swelling and bleeding in the brain, so patients should have regular brain scans after starting treatment. It’s also unclear whether Medicare or private health insurance companies will cover the drug, which costs tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Eisai, the company that developed Recambi in partnership with fellow pharmaceutical company Biogen, said it would set the price for the drug at $26,500 annually.

A new drug given intravenously every other week removes a substance called amyloid from the brain. Adhesive amyloid plaques are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, but many previous drugs that target amyloid have failed to slow the loss of mental capacity in patients.

so study Among 1,800 people with early Alzheimer’s disease, those who took Leqembi for 18 months experienced 27% less decline in memory and thinking skills.

say it’s a modest advantage Dr. Joy SnyderProfessor of Neurology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

“It’s not a cure. It doesn’t stop the disease completely. It doesn’t make people better,” Snyder says. “But it slows progression in very mild disease.”

And even a small slowdown can be meaningful to patients and their families, says Snyder, who helped conduct the study that found benefits.

“Maybe I can keep driving for another six months or a year,” she says. “Maybe I can keep writing checkbooks for another six months to a year.”

However, it could be months before Leqembi reaches many of the millions of patients it could benefit from.

To be eligible for treatment, you must be in the early stages of dementia and have a test that shows your brain contains amyloid deposits, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. That process is likely to include at least two visits to the missing specialist.

The result is likely to be very long lines, says Jakub Hlávka, a health policy expert at the University of Southern California.

“Roughly speaking, you can expect it to take all currently eligible patients about five years to get through that queue,” he says.

Leqembi received what is known as an accelerated approval, a conditional permit to market the drug based on its ability to clear amyloid from the brain. The FDA is likely to consider full approval later this year after reviewing evidence that the drug also helps maintain mental function.

Carrillo is confident the drug will be fully approved.

“Science speaks for itself,” she says. “Science shows that lowering amyloid leads to clinical benefits.”

But until Leqembi gets full FDA approval, Medicare is unlikely to cover many patients. The reason has to do with Aduhelm, an early Alzheimer’s drug.

After Aduhelm received accelerated approval in 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services decided that Medicare would only cover the drug for patients enrolled in certain clinical trials. The agency doesn’t want to cover a wider spectrum of Alzheimer’s drugs that haven’t clearly shown that they can preserve memory and thinking.

This ruling applies not only to Aduhelm, but to all Alzheimer’s drugs that target amyloid and do not have full FDA approval.

So, for now, most patients who want Leqembi will have to pay out-of-pocket.

“Without the press, we are talking about a breakthrough that the American public cannot get,” says Carrillo. “And that is unacceptable.”

If Medicare and other insurers start covering Rekembi, the cost could be tens of billions of dollars a year, Hlávka says. With the price tag so high, payers and federal officials may want to consider new approaches to caring for people with dementia, he says.

“One potential solution is to pool all dementia patients covered by different plans into one risk pool and see if we can provide them with coordinated access and care. to do,” says Hlávka.

This would allow the government to balance drug costs and potential savings if dementia patients could delay care in expensive nursing homes, he said. It also makes it easier to negotiate the price of Lekembi.

Hlávka says there is precedent for putting everyone with a particular disease under the same umbrella.

Since the early 1970s, Medicare has run special programs for people of all ages with kidney failure. This program currently costs Medicare about $9 billion annually.

