Type 2 Diabetes: Nutrition Experts Debunk Common Myths
It is very common to find people with type 2 diabetes in India. In fact, some estimates suggest that by 2045 there could be about 134 million cases of diabetes in the country. The increasing prevalence of this disease is mainly due to modifiable risk factors such as sedentary lifestyle, obesity, unhealthy diet, environmental pollutants, stress and lack of sleep. With the right measures in place, diabetes can be better managed and patients can lead normal lives. Therefore, it is important to dispel the myths associated with type 2 diabetes.
Diet and nutrition play an important role in the management of type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes can be managed by diet and nutrition, rather than relying solely on medication. Levels of glucose in the body, how insulin is produced, and the sensitivity of cells to insulin are influenced by a person’s dietary choices, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors, and play an important role in this. Many make the mistake of thinking that their diet is only a small contribution combined with their medication. However, if they’re eating an optimal amount of carbohydrates, they may not need medication in the first place.
key to success diabetic diet Rather than relying solely on medication, it is important to understand how different types of diet and physical activity affect blood sugar levels and modify accordingly.
Type 2 Diabetes and Excessive Sugar Consumption
Type 2 diabetes occurs when your diet contains too much sugar. Sugar is converted to glucose in the body, leading to an insulin spike. To manage it, it’s important to reduce consumption of carbohydrates, sugar, and other foods that raise glucose levels in the body. These include macronutrients such as fiber and micronutrients such as zinc and folic acid.These nutrients support optimal biochemical and hormonal balance for better results. blood sugar control May reduce the need for medication.
Common Misconceptions About Diets for Type 2 Diabetes
We often hear people with diabetes say “eat this” or “avoid this”. All of this is not true, so it’s important to be aware of some myths surrounding the type 2 diabetes diet.
Myth 1. Eat small meals often
It is commonly said that diabetics need to eat small, frequent meals if they want to balance their blood sugar levels. In fact, they should follow a timed diet.
Eating at specific times of day has been shown to be an effective way to improve insulin sensitivity and reverse the underlying biochemistry that led to the development of diabetes. is eating within a certain time frame, such as 10am to 7pm every day, and then not eating until the next morning. It is one of the easiest ways to reverse the condition and is clinically researched and proven. Insulin production responds to food intake, so every meal results in an insulin spike. Eating less frequently eliminates the hyperinsulinemia that causes insulin resistance in the first place. That means eating only 2-3 times a day. This only applies to people taking oral medications, not injectable insulin.
Myth 2: Type 2 diabetes is irreversible
People think diabetes is here to stay and can’t live a normal life.It has always been said that they have to live with it forever.But the truth is, type 2 Diabetes can be reversed.
diet, lifestyle and Other factorsAltering these factors can improve insulin function and reverse type 2 diabetes. These changes may include changing the type and amount of food you eat, lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity, and addressing other factors that may contribute to the development of the condition.
Myth 3: Diabetes is a progressive disease
It is a common misconception that people with long-term type 2 diabetes are at risk of developing serious complications such as kidney failure, glaucoma, and cataracts. It is true that it is possible to Note, however, that these complications are often due to poorly controlled blood sugar levels and drugs used to control the condition, which can be toxic to the kidneys and liver. Effectively managing type 2 diabetes using appropriate nutrition and lifestyle interventions and minimizing dependence on medications can reduce the risk of developing these complications. can do.
In fact, diabetes is not a progressive disease if overcome with appropriate interventions. It is a lifestyle disease. People who develop these complications are usually those who rely excessively on medications to manage their diabetes rather than undertaking appropriate lifestyle interventions.
How to reverse diabetes?
When someone is diagnosed with diabetes, they now assume they have to live with compromised health and choices. We know what makes us sick or healthy. People think they have to live without eating their favorite foods, avoid festive occasions to avoid eating the wrong things, or live a compromised lifestyle. Diabetes can be improved by proactively understanding and managing the disease, controlling food intake and weight, maintaining physical activity, managing stress, and getting adequate rest.
