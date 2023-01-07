Health
Scientists can now use hair to diagnose autism in children
A universal test developed by scientists for diagnosis that can use a single strand of hair. autism in childhood. Higher lead and aluminum levels in children with autism are examined in sample analysis.
A peer-reviewed study showed that the test, which requires sending hair samples to a lab for analysis, accurately identifies autism 81% of the time.
Other researchers hailed the test as a ‘groundbreaking’ advance in the infamous study difficult to diagnose A disease that affects millions of children around the world.
With no established test for this disorder, medical professionals must rely on the child’s developmental history and behavior. Diagnosis is often very late as a result.
But researchers at New York-based startup LinusBio say the new test should be used in conjunction with other approaches rather than used alone. They argue that shortening the diagnostic window could be beneficial.
“The distinct rhythms of autism can be detected in just about a centimeter of hair,” said Manish Arora, co-founder and CEO of the company. NBC News.
“The problem with autism is that it is diagnosed at the average age of 4. By then a lot of brain development has already happened. We want to be able to intervene early.”
First, the surface layer of the hair is removed with a laser for a test. A second, more powerful laser is then used to scan the hair, taking measurements at 650 points per centimeter. As a result, the strands become plasma.
Look for elements such as lead, cadmium, arsenic, zinc and copper, as well as other compounds associated with autism. Previous studies have found that the hair of children with autism contains higher concentrations of all three elemental metals.
It may be related to genetic or environmental variables, but researchers don’t yet know why this is the case.
This information feeds into a computer algorithm that looks for patterns suggestive of autism.
It was created using a survey of thousands of people conducted in Sweden and the United States. Less than half an inch (one centimeter) can capture a month’s worth of her exposure to the outside world.
Researchers evaluated the procedure on hair samples taken from 220 Japanese children about one month old. The results were then contrasted with a clinical diagnosis of autism made when the child was approximately 4 years old.
In 394 cases, the scientist’s test successfully detected autism (81% of the total). It correctly detected autism in 96.4% of children and correctly provided complete clear status in her 75.4% of non-autistic children.
The researchers are already working on a new, expanded study of 2,000 participants after the findings were published in . Journal of Clinical Medicine.
Scientists not involved in the study reported that they supported the test, even though it said more research was needed. daily mail.
Autistic people’s brains function differently than other people. People with this syndrome may have trouble communicating, have trouble understanding what others are thinking or feeling, and experience anxiety and discomfort in new situations and social situations. .
Scientists remain uncertain about the exact cause of the disease, despite the fact that environmental and genetic variables are thought to be involved. It is not caused by parenting, vaccination, diet, or infection.
A study in the United States found that autism diagnoses increased by 50% in the three years since 2017.
In particular, significant research has shown that taking Xanax during pregnancy does not affect the chances of your baby developing autism.
