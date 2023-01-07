Connect with us

Interview with Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly on the COVID pandemic and Long COVID

 


First of two parts

Soon after the COVID pandemic began to sicken millions of people, complaints of post-viral syndromes afflicting those that had recovered from the acute bout of infection began to appear on social media and then the popular press. At first these reports were anecdotal, but May 2020, Elisa Perego, an archaeologist at the University College London, created the term “Long COVID” as a hashtag on Twitter.

There remains no consensus definition of the disease due to the multi-factorial, and as of yet not understood, pathophysiological process that causes the multitude of symptoms associated with Long COVID. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) established a clinical case definition for Long COVID in October 2021 based on their understanding at the time, with the caveat that as new evidence emerges on the consequences of COVID-19 infection, there would be changes in the clinical definition to diagnose the condition. 

The WHO wrote:

Post COVID-19 condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, usually three months from the onset of COVID-19 with symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction but also others and generally have an impact on everyday functioning. Symptoms may be new onset following initial recovery from an acute COVID-19 episode or persist from the initial illness. Symptoms may also fluctuate or relapse over time. 

The British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have provided clinical criteria for post-COVID conditions that qualify as Long COVID. As of September 2022, the CDC estimated that 7.5 percent of US adults (15.6 million) were experiencing ongoing symptoms three or more months after their initial infection.

A recent published study in the Lancet synthesized the global evidence on the prevalence of persistent symptoms in a general post-COVID population and found that on average at least 45 percent of COVID survivors, regardless of the clinical course of their illness, went on to experience one unresolved symptom four months out. More than one-quarter complained of persistent fatigue. Among the hospitalized cohort, imaging and pulmonary studies revealed abnormalities and impaired functioning. 

However, evidence of the impact of COVID infections on the health of the population remains sparse and a systematic analysis and study of the long-term impacts of COVID infections and reinfections remain sorely lacking. 

In this regard, the studies being conducted and presented in peer-reviewed publications by Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, Director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center and Chief of the Research Development at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, and his colleagues have been critical in developing an insight into Long COVID. Their findings underscore the dangers posed by SARS-CoV-2 infection and reinfection regardless of vaccination status or severity of disease after recovery from the acute phase of their illness particularly in damage to the heart and lungs, kidneys, and metabolic diseases, neurological sequalae (after-effects) and mental health outcomes.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly [Photo by Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly]

Dr. Al-Aly recently recounted in a recent in a talk he gave on Long COVID, that when the pandemic first hit the country, “we as a research group in St. Louis started pondering what can we do, what the hell is going on and then how do we as group of researchers and physician scientists do our part to address the challenge with the pandemic.” He added, “As clinical epidemiologists we started deliberating the best way we could contribute to the fight against COVID-19.”

Al-Aly explained that they shifted to studying COVID-19. Out of this grew the recognition, brought forward by a coalition of patients afflicted with Long COVID, to study this condition. He was surprised by the breadth of symptoms that affected so many organ systems. “This was a historic moment in the annals of medicine,” he said, “when patients came to the fore and alerted all of us scientists that something here is wrong and needs to be investigated and researched and gave the entity its name.”

But what is Long COVID, what are the true manifestations of the disease and how was it to be researched? The St. Louis group led by Al-Aly set to address these questions in an unbiased manner, utilizing the Veterans Affairs Health System database. They published their first report on Long COVID in Nature on April 22, 2021, titled “High-dimensional characterization of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19,” where they reported their extremely concerning findings that “beyond the first 30 days of illness, people with COVID-19 exhibit a higher risk of death and use of health resources.” 

This was one of the first investigations into the long-term consequences of COVID infection, underscoring the dangers posed to the population beyond just the initial phase of infection. And the damage inflicted by the infections affected multiple organ systems regardless of disease severity or age of the person. And, perhaps most fundamentally, it posed concretely the harmful relationship between communicable diseases and their potential consequences to population health despite the oft-repeated and scientifically unproven notion that the exposure of children and young adults to germs is good for them.

Dr. Al-Aly kindly accepted our invitation for an interview to discuss his work and the COVID pandemic.

* * * *

Benjamin Mateus [BM]: Good afternoon, Dr. Al-Aly. I hope you are doing well.

Ziyad Al-Aly [ZA]: Yes, thank you. Delighted to be here.

BM: Thank you for taking the interview, Dr. Al-Aly. Your time is valuable. I have several questions for you but first I’d like to begin by asking you to tell us who you are, what you do, and your interest in Long COVID.

Related Topics: