Plans to start clinical trials of mRNA cancer vaccine in the UK this year

The UK government has announced plans to accelerate research into mRNA cancer vaccines with a deal signed with pharmaceutical company BioNTech.

After rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech will use the same mRNA technology to trial a cancer treatment in the UK.

By the end of 2030, up to 10,000 people will receive immunotherapies tailored to individual tumors, either as or approved treatments.

The German pharmaceutical company said the project will focus on “cancer immunotherapy, infectious disease vaccines and expanding BioNTech’s footprint in the UK”.

“Our goal is to use the technology we have been researching to accelerate the development of immunotherapies and vaccines. [more than] 20 years,” BioNTech co-founder and CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

BioNTech collaborated with Pfizer to develop an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine approved in late 2020.

UK Health Secretary Steve Barkley signed a memorandum of understanding with BioNTech on Friday.

The UK said it had “succeeded in delivering a Covid-19 vaccine very quickly” and that “if everyone worked seamlessly towards the same goal, we could accelerate drug development without cutting corners”. Proven.

Campaigners are urging governments to ensure that cancer vaccines from these trials must be priced so that they are accessible to all.

Details of the agreement between the government and BioNtech were not disclosed.

The next step, the company said, is the selection of candidates and clinical trial sites with the goal of being ready to enroll its first cancer patients in the second half of 2023.

BioNTech will also open a new R&D center in Cambridge with around 70 staff and a regional headquarters in London.

mRNA technology is a ‘powerful treatment option for cancer’

Scientists say mRNA vaccines could be game-changers for many diseases because they induce immune responses by delivering genetic molecules containing the codes for key parts of pathogens into human cells.

It also takes less time to develop than traditional vaccines.

Iin Foulkes, executive director of research and innovation at Cancer Research UK, told ABC: “mRNA vaccines are one of the most exciting R&Ds to emerge from the pandemic.”

“And there are strong hints that they could be a powerful treatment option for cancer.

“We need a lot more research to get there, which is why this news is so exciting…the UK has a tremendous opportunity to lead in this field,” said Dr Foulkes.

Dr Foulkes warned that without a strong clinical research environment in the UK and better support from medical staff, such ambitions would not become a reality.

“When [we need to] Ensure that such partnerships benefit patients. Governments must address the underlying issues currently disrupting clinical trials. For example, chronic labor shortages and cancer backlogs left over from the pandemic have left NHS staff with even less time to support trials.

“If this pattern continues, it means that progress towards new treatments will slow down.”

Cancer vaccines at a “tipping point”

Personalized vaccines are one of several promising cancer vaccine ideas underway in the field after many failures, according to experts.

“I think cancer vaccines in general are at kind of an inflection point, and there will probably be a lot of vaccines in the pipeline in the next five years,” said the director of the UW Medical Cancer Vaccines Institute in Seattle. said Mary Lenora Dissis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the speed, ease and safety of mRNA vaccines, which have emerged from years of cancer vaccine research, Dr. Disis said.

