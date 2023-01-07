Alberta doctors seek vaccination as flu deaths rise





Twenty more Albertans have died from the flu in the last two weeks, according to the latest data released by the province. By December 31, 2022, 77 deaths had been attributed to influenza in Alberta. That number is approaching twice his 10-year average. Two weeks after the last published data report, there were 183 hospitalizations for influenza and 10 new admissions to the ICU. And there were 654 more laboratory-confirmed cases. Influenza A (H3N2) remains the predominant subtype. read more:

More than 200 Alberta hospitalized with flu since last week Read the following:

A mucosal vaccine could be a game-changer for COVID-19. So why doesn’t Canada have one? There were 1,812 hospitalizations, 180 ICU admissions, and 8,335 cases this season. The state’s ICU capacity, including surge beds, was 87% as of Jan. 6. The story continues under the ad Although laboratory-confirmed cases have been trending downward since November 20, resurgence of cases was often seen during the pre-pandemic flu season. So it’s the second wave. Between 2009 and 2020, Alberta had an average of 1,483 hospitalizations, 161 ICU admissions, and 41 deaths during the flu season.



Alberta’s health minister says the current peak of flu may be over and he’s gearing up for another wave in the new year

The 2017-18 season saw 3,047 hospitalizations, the highest in a decade, and 114 deaths in the 2014-15 season. trendy now Canadians are less concerned about COVID-19, less willing to get vaccinated: poll

Canadians in Mexico advised to evacuate as cartel violence erupts in streets The proportion of Albertans who have been vaccinated against influenza has increased to 26.9%, although the Alberta Medical Association rates this figure as ‘still too low’. The AMA noted on social media that “65.5% of people 65 and older have been vaccinated against the flu,” adding, “Our smart seniors are on target (and aiming). The story continues under the ad “We are very concerned that only 23.7% of children aged 6 months to 4 years are vaccinated.” We are only 23.7% of children aged 6 months to 4 years # vaccinated5/6 — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertdoctors) January 6, 2023 Alberta has the lowest influenza vaccination coverage for 20-24 year olds at 11.2% and the second lowest for 25 to 29 year olds at 13.3%. That age group was unaffected by the flu, with 67 hospitalizations during the season that began in September 2022, and nine in her ICU. the vaccine is Online reservationcall Health Link at 811 or visit your local pharmacy. Recent Trends at the University of Calgary Health Information Center Wastewater test portal Cities such as Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray showed a downward trend in flu levels, while cities such as Lethbridge, Brooks and Medicine Hat showed an upward trend.

