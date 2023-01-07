Health
Flu Cases Fall, RSV and COVID Rise in Interior Health – Okanagan
with Pharmasave of KelownaIn the Glenmore area of B.C., there are usually few shelves full of over-the-counter medicines to treat symptoms of flu and other respiratory illnesses.
“Flu drug sales are insane to say the least,” said owner pharmacist Craig Tostenson.
Demand for flu drugs is unusually high this season, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up.
“Demand will continue as it’s flu season where sales are very tough,” Tostenson told Global News.
21 of XBB.1.5.Confirmed COVID subvariant in Canada
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia classroom: police
This year’s flu season is said to be very different than usual.
“It started earlier and has become more pronounced,” said Dr Fatemeh Sabet, medical health officer at Interior Health (IH).
With the surge of COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), medical experts have dubbed it the “Triple Pandemic.” This is a triple threat that is straining healthcare.
“We saw a simultaneous increase in a variety of respiratory infections this year,” Sabet said. “This is something we haven’t seen at this level in the years before the pandemic.”
Majority of Canadians still concerned about COVID: poll
The Interior Health region saw a peak in cases in November and December, but IH said respiratory illness was still having a major impact.
trendy now
“We continue to see high levels of respiratory infections,” Sabet said.
After being a major culprit earlier in the season, Sabet said flu numbers have declined.
However, that is not the case with RSV and COVID.
“The number of RSV infections is up, and the number of COVID infections is up slightly,” she said.
Serious outcomes such as hospitalizations and deaths have now stabilized, according to the IH, but there are some people who need special attention.
“Older or younger people, infants under 6 months of age, and individuals with underlying medical conditions,” said Sabet. “It is therefore more important for these people to be aware that respiratory infections continue to circulate.”
‘Nothing’: Pharmacies running out of adult cold and flu medicine
Free Homes: Social Media Posts Offer Homes in Rural Regina
Sabet urged the public, especially vulnerable people, to take steps to protect themselves.
“The best thing we can do is stay up to date on vaccines,” she said. “If you are sick or have symptoms of a respiratory infection, stay home, wash your hands, avoid touching your face, sneeze or cough away from your elbow, wear a mask if necessary, etc. Please follow the hygiene measures of
Omicron variants continue to be the most prevalent strains of COVID-19 circulating within health areas, according to IH. Health officials are now eyeing that newer version, his XBB1.5 subvariant.
IH said most of BC’s cases are in the Lower Mainland, but health officials say it’s likely only a matter of time before the area is affected.
“Considering previous experience with circulating respiratory infections, Interior Health follows the number of cases in the Lower Mainland,” Sabet said. “So we expect the numbers to grow here as well.”
Has cold and flu season peaked in Canada?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9393532/influenza-cases-down-rsv-covid-interior-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flu Cases Fall, RSV and COVID Rise in Interior Health – Okanagan
- Results of meeting with Jokowi Confidential, says Prabowo
- Men’s Ice Hockey Stunned in OT by #9 Harvard, 4-3
- Upgrade to latest version | Google Ads API | Google Developer
- Will global emissions plateau in 2023? Four trends to watch
- Alberta doctors seek vaccination as flu deaths rise
- Babil Khan shares old photos on Father Irrfan Khan’s birthday: ‘Remembering a day when you got here’
- OPINION – China’s new relations with the Philippines and Turkmenistan
- PM Modi to chair National Conference of Chief Secretaries
- I was told to dress my age but I’m only 50 I know people really like my dance videos
- Plans to start clinical trials of mRNA cancer vaccine in the UK this year
- He walked in like he was Imran Khan