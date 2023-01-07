Connect with us

Health

Intermittent fasting promotes good health, but how and when to limit food intake matters

 


The New Year is traditionally a time for many to rethink their diet, as well as to start a new exercise regimen. , which is believed to have several health benefits. extra weight, chronic disease Also flag energy levelsBut what exactly is intermittent fasting? And will all the hype around it hold up to scientific scrutiny?

The term intermittent fasting encompasses several approaches, each based on different principles. Whichever method is used, it is important to note that restriction only affects food intake, not water intake.

Eat Stop Eat, 5:2 and Time Limit are the three most popular intermittent fasting methods.
Summary of various intermittent fasting methods. Anouk Charlotte

Judgment of science?

Your results will depend on the strategy you employ.

Relatively few scientific studies have been conducted on the “Eat Stop Eat” and 5:2 approaches.The sparse data available to us show that they can effectively help us lose weight When improve certain metabolic parameters fasting blood sugar, etc. For example, his Surabhi Bhutani, a nutritionist, said that after using the 5:2 method for three months he Participants’ weight loss of 3-6 kilograms.

However, both methods are very restrictive and side effects Days of complete fasting or severe calorie restriction — hunger, negative mood effects, and risk of hypoglycemia.

In the long term, restrictions also increase the risk of developing or exacerbating an eating disorder. yoyo dietThese patterns often emerge after individuals limit themselves and try to lose weight. Revival of old eating habits.

The most studied method is one in which food is taken daily, but for a limited time.

  • It is known as “early timed feeding”, in which dietary intake begins at breakfast and ends in the late afternoon.

  • “Late time limit school lunch” in which the intake of meals starts at lunch.

This approach appears to improve metabolic regulation and reduce the risk of metabolic disease. However, these benefits will vary depending on the time slot you choose.When food intake began in the morning, the study observed weight loss When Improving insulin sensitivity.

vice versa, Little or no benefit Start eating at noon and finish in the evening. Ram Babu Singh’s team (Halberg Hospital and Research Institute, India) also Positive results for participants who ate only in the morning — not someone who ate dinner after 8pm

Why is there such a difference?

Research suggests that your body clock and circadian rhythms may be involved. Indeed, the advantage of eating only in the morning is that food intake and periods of fasting coincide with the biological clock.

in us previous articleexplained that in response to the light cycle, our bodies periodically produce hormones to adapt food intake to the body’s energy needs.Afternoon (around the time the sun begins to set, depending on the season).

Skipping breakfast and eating after 7:00 p.m. disrupts circadian rhythms and Increases risk of developing metabolic diseases.

However, while timed diets appear to be a good approach to metabolic health, A lot is still not understood about how it works and how to optimize its effectiveness. Jobs in 2022 showed No change in weight loss Between early morning or late night meal choices. However, it did affect appetite during the day – this time in favor of the former.

And beyond the time of day when eating seems preferable, there may be other factors at work that have not always been measured in the studies conducted: quality and quantity of food absorbed, duration of fasting (12 It is also worth remembering that each individual has their own metabolism and may react differently to fasting. New, better-controlled and more comprehensive studies are needed to confirm and understand the mechanisms responsible for its effects.

What should I actually do?

The most appropriate way to avoid circadian clock disruptions (and thereby limit the risk of frustration and eating disorders) is timed food intake by synchronizing meals with circadian rhythms. It seems so.

A typical day, therefore, consists of a hearty breakfast between 6-8am, lunch around noon, and finally an early dinner between 4-6pm, depending on the season. can be organized as

It’s not always easy to fit in with one’s social life. Practicing intermittent fasting in your family can be complicated if you have sports activities in the evening or work from the evening until 7 or 8 pm.

One solution is to eat a large breakfast and choose a meal that isn’t too high in calories in the evening. If possible, cut out carbs and sugar so you don’t risk throwing your body clock off.

Reminders of recommended and avoidable practices
Typical days and foods preferred for timed eating practices. Anouk Charlotte

time nutrition

Chronic nutrition is becoming increasingly popular, and intermittent fasting appears to effectively boost metabolic health. You should also make sure that the periods of fasting and food intake are consistent with your body clock.

Faced with many existing methods and potential risks, patients and medical professionals still face a lack of information. Further research is essential to better understand their effects. At present, there is still no general consensus on the ideal times to eat/fast or the optimal duration of each period. , may vary from person to person. Therefore, it is important to consider using this dietary strategy with a qualified health care professional in terms of setting up a healthy, balanced diet that limits the risk of complications.

Anouk Charlottedoctoral students, University of Strasbourg When joffrey customsMCU-PH in Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Strasbourg

This article is reprinted from conversation Under Creative Commons License.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.salon.com/2023/01/06/intermittent-fasting-can-boost-your-health-but-how-and-when-to-restrict-consumption-is-crucial_partner/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: