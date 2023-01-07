Is food related to your mood?Emotional eating is not a failure, it is part of human nature

Mary Beth Albright’s bookeat and prosper‘, she explores how food is connected to mood and health. Visit any social media platform and you’ll see countless stories of people struggling with mental health. The medical response for decades has been to take the pill. However, a new field in nutritional psychology suggests that food may be the way forward.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

KCRW: You are a writer, editor and executive producer for The Washington Post. What was the turning point in undertaking this very in-depth study in this field of nutritional psychology?

Mary Beth Albright: About 15 years ago, I was working for the U.S. Public Health Service and had a report on my desk showing that omega-3 fatty acids reduce the incidence of attacks in men. It was the first time I saw peer-reviewed, controlled studies that showed that the A great deal of research has been done over the past 15 years on how food and mood are intertwined.

I found it interesting that you said that emotional eating isn’t a personal failure, it’s just a part of who we are as human beings.

Exactly so. Biology shows that our bodies produce dopamine when we eat something. That dopamine is the opportunity for us to associate certain foods with pleasure. The most exciting thing for me, having grown up in a diet culture, was that all these effects occur independently of body weight. You’ll feel better about yourself’ stuff like that. It’s a purely biological phenomenon.

To give you some examples, could you share some of the peer-reviewed, measurable results you’ve seen on the link between food and emotional well-being?

one of the most interesting [studies] about intestinal bacteria. The gut microbiome is the collection of trillions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that live in the digestive tract, from the mouth to the other side. It affects much of our social and emotional well-being – sleep quality, social anxiety, how drugs are metabolized, neuroplasticity, and more – all of which are influenced by this gut bacteria. And everyone’s gut is different. It’s like fingerprints we all have different fingerprints.

Several studies have been conducted globally on how childhood trauma and stress affect the gut microbiota of animals. We found that mice that had been placed in an endless maze or separated from their mothers actually had a different gut microbiota composition than their neighbors. It didn’t have that early trauma.

They also found that certain bacteria when stress tested on animals showed the same level of anxiety reduction as the antidepressant Lexapro. That’s not what I mean. I mean, I benefit from medication and talk therapy every day. But I would say that food is a tool in our mental health toolbox. It complements many other things you can do for your mental health. We need to know this connection because we are in a global mental health crisis right now. The current Surgeon General indicates that we are in an epidemic of loneliness, and that loneliness can shorten his life as much as he does 10 cigarettes a day.

On that loneliness factor – one of your top suggestions for eating for a better mood is to eat with other people once a day. I really thought that for many of us it was the hardest proposition to actually come to fruition.

Of course, I live alone sometimes. My job is to eat with other people. I wrote an article about the importance of having someone to eat with, and many of my readers replied, “I don’t have anyone to eat with.” But there’s a lot of evidence that people who eat with others enjoy better health, no matter what they’re eating at the time. We tend to eat more food, but we feel better. In America, we often think that overeating is bad for our health. So it’s this kind of compelling that we need to pay attention to.

For me, I enjoy being alone, I enjoy my own company. I try to eat more than one meal with others. Many restaurants and fast casual venues now have communal tables, and there are many benefits to doing so.

What is the connection between our immune system, inflammatory foods, and depression? can you?

One important thing to remember is that flavors are made in the brain. We often think of flavors as something that happens on the tongue. If you knew a little more about food, you would think of food as something that happens in your nose. Its taste is created by the aroma. But in reality, it turns out that flavors get their information from everything that surrounds us. I will report that I can taste it. Drinking whiskey with the crackling of fire in the background was reported to be the exact same meal and the same taste, but smoky. Eating with disposable or flimsy plastic cutlery is just as bad as eating with really heavy cutlery.

These are the tricks and tricks that happen in the brain that chefs have been using for so long. So cooking makes eating more enjoyable, but it’s also meditative at the same time. And I don’t want to be the one who says, “Oh, cooking is always so relaxing.” It may not be. I understand that, especially if for some reason you have to have dinner on the table for hungry people who are responsible for eating. But it’s also a meditative act. Bread making meditation And if you’ve never made bread there, there’s a way to do it. And when you put the bread in the oven, it smells like bread. Of course, it raises all the food, the joy, that anticipation and makes the house smell good. always hear Why not use these tricks and tools yourself to boost your own emotional well-being?

The issue of inflammation is very important. Inflammation is a condition in which our body’s immune system is at work. If you cut your finger, it will be swollen, hot, and slightly red. That’s how the immune system works. That’s inflammation. What we are learning now is that ultra-processed foods are seen as a threat to our bodies. By that I mean the kind of culprits you’re thinking of. For example, potato chips and industrially processed bread with industrial oils. When we eat ultra-processed foods that contain ingredients our bodies don’t recognize, our bodies become inflamed. Because food allergies also cause inflammation. However, ultra-processed foods seem to affect everyone in this way, causing inflammation.

When there is inflammation in the body, inflammatory compounds are released into the bloodstream. It can occur anywhere in the body, food-related or not, and these inflammatory compounds can enter the brain. It was thought that It was impenetrable, and thought that nothing circulating in the blood could reach and damage the brain. It is known to be a collection of densely connected cells. So it’s not difficult. It’s semi-permeable, allowing tiny inflammatory compounds in your blood to reach your brain and wreak havoc on your emotional well-being. Whether you’re just avoiding that ultra-processed food, or just removing any of it from your life, you’re not going to have as many of those inflammatory compounds in your bloodstream, which will affect your emotional health.

As a society, we tend to seek quick fixes. How can we prevent this new knowledge from blaming us in another way? “Eat more and you’ll feel better.” do you

My biggest concern in writing this book was making sure no one said, “Well, you’re depressed, you need to eat better, and you’ll get better.” This is a tool in the mental health toolbox. From personal experience, I know personally that when you have an episode of depression, it’s hard to get out of bed, let alone eat a certain way or make your own salad. , much has been written here about increasing the pleasure of food. If you’re just where you want, I can eat something. How can you increase the joy of doing it? There are tips in the book.

It’s a society that wants to heal quickly. To be honest, if you can eat a whole piece of cake tonight and take a pill and pretend nothing happened, that’s the ideal situation. And every researcher I’ve spoken to says that nothing in our lifetimes, including my son’s, has helped us with our emotional well-being more than food. . There is no substitute for eating a diverse plant-based diet.

Many studies have been done on the Mediterranean, Okinawan and Norwegian diets. Whole grains, leafy greens like uterus, fatty fish and, importantly, eating them together. It’s not just what you eat that matters, but how you eat it. How many interviews have I done? People said, “Okay, what are the top 5 foods to eat for better mental health?” I won’t answer your question because it’s about eating patterns. It’s not a quick fix. It’s a lifelong commitment. That’s not to say I don’t eat sugar at all. Again, it doesn’t mean you’ll feel this way in five days. It’s an evidence-based way to make long-term emotional well-being work on what you eat, and what you eat on long-term emotional well-being.



Nutritional psychology is the focus of Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being. Photo courtesy Countryman Press.