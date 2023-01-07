Health
The danger of cervical cancer and the importance of early detection
Richard Deford Fitzgibbon Hospital
Cervical cancer is a serious and life-threatening condition that affects women worldwide. Nearly 13,000 cases are diagnosed each year, and more than half die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Statistics like these demonstrate the severity of the disease and the importance of recognizing symptoms and detecting them early.
“It’s important for women to know that we screen for cervical cancer with the Pap test. The Pap test is only for detecting cervical cancer,” says Marshall Women’s. Dr. William Smith, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Care, said, noting that January has been recognized as National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month by the American Association of Social Health.
“I don’t think many women know why they do the Pap test. I often ask women why they do this test and they say they don’t know. It is important to understand that it is very easy to detect in
According to the National Cancer Institute, the cervix is the lowest part of a woman’s uterus. It consists of her two parts: the cervical canal and the cervical canal. The cervix is at the bottom of the uterus and is often called the birth canal. The external cervix is the area of anatomy that is visible from the outside. Cervical cancer tends to occur in the cervical region, mainly due to the presence of certain types of her HPV, or human papillomavirus.
Human papillomavirus is the main cause of cervical cancer. It is estimated that 75% of women of reproductive age are infected with one or more types of genital HPV. In most cases, HPV-infected women show no signs or symptoms, and the problem is cleared by healthy immune system processes. However, in some women, HPV can lead to persistent infections, most often leading to cervical cancer.
Cervical cancer is divided into three types according to the degree of progression. 1. Carcinoma in situ — The earliest form of cervical cancer, in which cells outside the cervix have begun to grow abnormally but remain within the cervix.
2. Invasive Cervical Cancer – Cancer has spread beyond the cervix to other pelvic organs or other parts of the body.
3. Advanced or Metastatic Cervical Cancer – Cancer has spread to distant parts of the body, such as the lungs, liver, or bones.
“Once a woman turns 21, it is recommended that she undergoes regular physical examinations. Part of that examination includes a Pap smear. And if it’s normal, we’ll do a Pap test, and then every three to five years, depending on the practitioner,” says Smith.
The importance of early detection of cervical cancer cannot be overemphasized. In the early stages, the disease can be treated with good prognosis. However, if the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body, the prognosis is generally poor. Therefore, it is important that all women are aware of the risks of cervical cancer and the importance of early detection. Always consult your doctor if you develop signs or symptoms and follow your doctor’s recommendations for regular screenings. Early detection and early treatment can lead to better results.
Another way to prevent HPV infection is with the Gardasil vaccine, which is recommended for both girls and boys starting at age 9. Ask your child’s doctor or gynecologist about getting vaccinated. The Affordable Care Act requires most health insurance plans to cover regular well-woman screenings according to specific guidelines, so out-of-pocket costs for regular Pap tests should be kept to a minimum. So if cost is a concern, don’t delay important screenings. Early detection of cancer maximizes the chances of a good outcome and cure.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith or Marshall Women’s Care care staff, call 660886-7800.
