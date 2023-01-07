Gardening is good for your physical and mental health • Earth.com





new research led by University of Colorado Boulder I’ve discovered that community gardening is very beneficial, both physically and mentally healthPeople who engage in gardening activities eat more fiber and engage in more physical activity, according to experts.This is two known ways to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases. In addition, gardeners also typically exhibit lower levels of stress and anxiety. “These findings provide concrete evidence that community gardening can play an important role in the prevention of cancer, chronic disease and mental disorders,” said Professor of Environmental Sciences at CU Boulder. Jill Ritt, senior author of the study, said. Researchers recruited 291 non-gardening adults from the Denver area. Her average age was 41. More than one-third of those women were Hispanic, and more than half were from low-income families. Half of them were assigned to community gardening groups and received community garden plots and seedlings and introductory gardening courses. All participants were regularly surveyed about their nutritional intake and mental health, wore activity monitors, and underwent physical measurements. The analysis revealed that by fall, people in the gardening group were eating an average of 1.4 grams more fiber per day than people in the control group. Fiber is known to have a powerful impact on inflammatory and immune responses, which can affect many things, from how you metabolize food to the health of your gut microbiota and your susceptibility to conditions such as diabetes and cancer. affect the process. Additionally, the gardening group also increased their physical activity levels by about 42 minutes per week and reported lower levels of stress and anxiety. Finally, because community gardening allows people to interact, such activities can also promote social relationships. “Whether you come to the garden to grow your own food in a quiet place, you see your neighbor’s plot and start sharing techniques and recipes, and over time the relationship blossoms. It’s not just fruits and vegetables. It’s also about being outdoors with other people in natural spaces,” Ritt explained. These findings have prompted health professionals, policy makers and land planners to consider community gardens and other spaces that encourage people to gather in nature as an important part of the public health system. I hope to become The research is published in the journal Lancet Planetary Health. — Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer check us out at earth snapis a free app by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.earth.com/news/gardening-is-beneficial-for-physical-and-mental-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos