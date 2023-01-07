In San Francisco, ordinary people carry Narkan to prevent overdose

Monica Clayton was standing in line at Burger King on Market Street in downtown San Francisco just before 7am when a crazy man ran into the restaurant.

“Somebody call 911. My girlfriend overdosed,” he yelled.

Outside, the woman lay unresponsive on the ground. her lips were blue. Paramedics arrived and he administered a couple of doses of nasal spray, she recalls Clayton. A minute later, the woman regained consciousness.

An awe-struck Clayton, 36 and recovering from meth addiction, approached the first responder and asked, “What’s that?”

It’s naloxone, also known as Narcan, a life-saving drug that can reduce or reverse the effects of an opioid drug overdose, a doctor told her that morning in 2012. Distributed by nonprofits and public health agencies As an easy-to-use nose drop that anyone can carry around to help those in need.

With the fentanyl crisis showing no signs of abating, the general public is carrying the overdose antagonist Narcan more frequently. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

“I don’t want to see anyone die,” Clayton said. “So then he started carrying it around and using it. He probably drank at least two bottles a month.”

Paramedics and public health workers throughout California should carry Narcan in their medical kits. But ordinary citizens? That’s a different story, but one that happens more often. The fentanyl crisis shows no signs of abating.

A question recently posted on the AskSF subreddit — “Is it normal for many people to have Narkan?— sparked candid conversations about sharing why people carry drugs around and inspiring others to start doing the same.

The poster, who was identified as a mistressofquirk, said that he “ran across a man who recently ODed” on his way home from the grocery store.

“A lot of passers-by recommend Narkan, it’s [bizarre] Just make sure it’s everywhere, like gum,” the person wrote. “Is this normal or is it science fiction?”

Several users responded that they’ve noticed it’s becoming more common. See what you want to do, and keep it in your truck. User YorkofDukes said she started taking Narcan after her sister died from an overdose of a fake prescription drug containing fentanyl.

Like Clayton, the city’s more ordinary people have started searching for drugs. Overdose of multiple opioids happening around them. According to the San Francisco Public Health Department, 625 dead This means a 41% increase in deaths compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Forensic assistant Laurentiu Vig (left) and investigator Ryan Palaz of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office cover the body of a homeless man found dead on a sidewalk in Los Angeles in April. A 60-year-old man died from the effects of methamphetamine, according to an autopsy. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 100,000 people die each year nationwide from drug overdoses, of which approximately 80,000 are opioid-related.

“Whether it’s where you live, or if there’s some perceived risk at work or school, you should take it with you,” said a professor of family and community medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. One Dr. Dan Siccarron said:

Naloxone can be expensive, intimidating, and difficult for the average person to get their hands on, he says, but it’s worth it, even though packing the drug is still a “relatively rare occurrence.” said.

Kelly Richardson, mental health case manager for the Los Angeles County People Concern, holds a pouch containing a Narcan nasal spray kit while talking to homeless people in Santa Monica in September. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

California has long been a leader in the fight against opioid overdose and passed legislation. naloxone Easy access for the general public. Most recently, state authorities have to K-12 school Provided by Narkan Because overdose in children is on the rise.

Congressman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced a bill in late December calling for emergency kits to treat opioid overdoses to bars, gas stations, hotels and libraries in endangered counties. required to be installed.

“Narcan is cheap and effective. It’s common sense to make it accessible wherever you need it,” Haney said. said in Tweet last month.

Last year, Narcan became available over the counter at pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS. Fees range from $30 to $200, depending on insurance.Additionally, California residents order free narkan online Through the nonprofit End Overdose, we conduct student-led outreach through colleges and universities across the state.

Ciccarone says Narcan could be the next EpiPen. This is a drug that people can keep on hand at home or in their car to help others.

Health Right 360’s Avieira Evans stuns Narcan at the UN Plaza in San Francisco in December. (Josh Edelson/For The Times)

In the Bay Area, where opioid overdoses reached historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many reasons why people are carrying Narkan, some of which are heartbreaking.

San Francisco resident Carly Stevenson, 30, saw her mother overdosed on synthetic opioids more than once as a child. In 2009, her friend died of an overdose just three days before her 16th birthday.

“Seeing everything that happened when I was a kid really changed things,” she said.

Since then, Stevenson has kept Narkan close at hand. Her mother has been sober for years, but Stevenson still carries the antidote with her when she goes downtown, and keeps it stocked at home “just in case.”

“I feel like I jumped a barrier,” she said. “Suddenly I stopped worrying about my friends and family all the time. …I keep it handy as a reminder that anything can happen anywhere.”

In the community of color and queer space, people have taken it upon themselves to provide resources and education related to the harm reduction of opioid use.

Last month, 32-year-old Cary Escovedo donned colored contact lenses to transform herself into drag queen MC Kochina Rude at nightclub Oasis in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. As a host, he gives a brief crash course of naloxone and provides free nasal spray. (Paul Cloda/For the Times)

Carrie Escovedo, 32, works in public health by day, but her nightlife career is devoted to teaching people how to help someone experiencing an overdose.

Escovedo transforms into drag queen MC Kochina Rude every Saturday night at Oasis, a popular nightclub in the South of Market district. At every appearance, we book a crash course of naloxone for at least five minutes and give it away for free.

On a recent weekend, the curtains flew open and strode out in leather pants, a yellow and black striped jacket, AutoZone gloves, and a shiny black devil horn, and a radiant Kochina Rude.

“How many Santa’s maids are there today?” Kochina Rude asked the audience after midnight. “You’ve heard me talk about this before, guess what? We’re talking about harm reduction!”

The screen behind him turned bright red with the words “How to use Narkan” displayed in crisp white. His two Santa helpers dressed in red silk appeared on stage with trays full of Narkan.

Mad and Lisa Frankenstein posed for a photo at San Francisco’s Oasis nightclub last month, holding a tray of Narkan nasal spray. (Paul Cloda/For the Times)

“I want people to be ready and ready to go,” Escovedo said in an interview. “Narkan is more than just a symbol to carry around to affirm yourself. Nightlife members of his community are around drug users, so I’m leaving it in their hands.”

Escovedo is a certified overdose prevention trainer, Drug overdose prevention and education plan — Naloxone distribution program under the National Harm Reduction Coalition in partnership with the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

A San Francisco project has trained more than 13,000 people on how to administer naloxone to reverse an overdose.

“The beauty of Narcan is that it’s a convenient little nasal spray,” said Cicarone. “It’s a small package that fits in your bag or purse. It’s easy to carry and can save lives.”