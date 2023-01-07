Associations between pre-existing mental disorders and post-COVID-19 prevalence: a cross-sectional study

participant

Participants infected with the novel coronavirus were surveyed from July to September 2021 using a web-based cross-sectional analysis. The survey sample was from a pooled panel of approximately 2.2 million Internet research firm (Rakuten Insight, Inc.). 2019 panelist. All participants provided their web-based informed consent at the time of registration. Only participants who answered “yes” to the first question, “Have you ever had COVID-19?”, were asked to complete the questionnaire. We excluded participants (n = 7760) who completed the questionnaire. (1) Answered dummy questions incorrectly (n = 1195). (2) revealed to be free of infection during the investigation (n = 6); (3) gave inconsistent answers about physical symptoms (n = 454); (4) An improbable answer regarding the period after infection (not within 0-20 months), judging from the date of the first confirmed novel coronavirus infection in Japan (January 15, 2020) Did16 (n = 84); (5) responded in an open-ended section that could not categorize existing choices in the questionnaire (n = 5); (6) identify faults in the data (n = 1); A flow chart of the participants is shown in Figure 1. 1Finally, 6015 people (response rate = 77.5%) were included in the analysis. This study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. All methods were performed in accordance with relevant guidelines and regulations. Participation was anonymous. Participants were given incentives and credit points that could be used for online shopping and cash. We used the term gender according to SAGER guidelines17This study was approved by the Ethics Committee of the National Center for Neuropsychiatry (A2021-34).

measurement

result variable

Post COVID-19

After COVID-19, it was a dichotomy between yes and no. Identified post-COVID-19 based on WHO definition2I asked the question, “What symptoms do you have?” Participants can select multiple responses from symptom options based on her WHO definition of post-COVID-19. If participants had any of these considered physical symptoms (menstrual and menstrual problems, smell changes, taste changes, blurred vision, chest pain, coughing, dizziness, fatigue, [intermittent] fever, gastrointestinal problems [diarrhea, constipation, or acid reflux], headache, muscle pain or cramps or neuralgia, shortness of breath, tachycardia or palpitations, tinnitus and other hearing disturbances). Post-COVID-19 participants described in the open-ended section were reviewed by four investigators and assigned symptom types to be applied.

Exposure variable

pre-existing mental disorders

Pre-existing mental disorders were categorized by responses to the question ‘Have you been diagnosed with or experienced a mental disorder prior to the COVID-19 pandemic?’ Participants selected multiple responses from the following symptom options: ‘None’, ‘Depressive disorder’, ‘Bipolar disorder’, ‘Panic attack or panic disorder’, ‘Anxiety disorder or anxiety-related problem’. (e.g., hypersensitivity, anxiety, fear, obsessive-compulsive symptoms)”, “alcohol use disorder or alcohol abuse/dependence”, “non-prescription illicit or psychotropic drug use”, “burnout”, and “other” (with optional comment field). Pre-existing psychiatric disorders were dichotomized into ‘yes’ and ‘no’ based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th Edition (DSM-5).18People who have chosen any of these disorders (depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, panic attack or panic disorder, anxiety disorder, or anxiety-related problems) [e.g., hypersensitivity, worry, fear, and obsessive–compulsive symptoms]) were classified in the pre-existing psychiatric disorder group ‘yes’. Those who selected only ‘None’, ‘Using non-prescription illicit or psychotropic drugs’, and ‘Burnout’ were categorized into the ‘None’ pre-existing mental illness group. We determined that “used illicit or psychotropic drugs without a prescription” does not meet the diagnostic criteria for alcohol use disorder without information on duration, amount of use, and symptoms. Additionally, the DSM-5 does not include burnout. Among those who selected only ‘Other’, those whose comments in the comment field were consistent with their DSM-5 diagnosis were placed in the ‘Yes’ group for pre-existing mental disorders.

covariate

Covariates were selected based on previous studies on post-COVID19 associated factors18,19,20,twenty two and mental disorders.

Kessler 6 (K6)

K6 was used to measure psychological distresstwenty threeIt consists of six items that rate the frequency of emotional distress that has occurred over the past 30 days. Response choices range from 0 (never) to 4 (always), with total scores ranging from 0 to 24. The K6 total score was categorized as follows: no (≤4), mild or moderate (5–12), and severe (≥13).

Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7)

Measuring anxiety symptoms using GAD-7twenty fourIt consists of seven items that assess the frequency of anxiety symptoms that have occurred in the past two weeks. Response options range from 0 (never) to 3 (almost every day), with total scores ranging from 0 to 21. 9), moderate (10–14), severe (15 and above).

Other covariates

Other covariates were measured as: post-infection time (<1 month, 1–3 months, 3–6 months, 6–12 months, or 12 months or older), early respiratory distress of COVID-19 (yes or no), 5 or more early symptoms of COVID-19 (yes or no)twenty oneCOVID-19 treatment (no hospitalization, hospitalization without ICU stay, or hospitalization during ICU stay), age (20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, or 60 years and older) ), gender (male, female, other), educational background (high school or lower, college degree) [e.g., junior college], or college graduate), work status (self-employed, permanent, temporary, unemployed, student), cohabitation (yes or no), medical history (yes or no). Responses were classified as ‘yes’ if participants said they had any of the following medical histories during the survey: hypertension, diabetes, asthma, bronchitis or pneumonia, atopic dermatitis, angina. disease, myocardial infarction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or cancer.

statistical analysis

Post-COVID-19 prevalence (PR) was estimated using Poisson regression analysis with robust error variance. We used this model because post-COVID-19 prevalence exceeds 10% and the odds ratio may overestimate the PR.twenty fiveVariance Inflation Factor (VIF) was used to check for multicollinearity. Most VIF values ​​were less than 2, and the model had an average VIF of <2. We entered K6 and work status as covariates. These were greater than 2, as we considered them to be important covariates (K6: ≥ 13 = 2.18; work type: self-employed = 2.28 and permanent = 2.01). We also estimated the interaction between pre-existing psychiatric disorders and the post-infectious period. Subgroup analyzes by post-infection period were then performed, as the interaction between pre-existing psychiatric disorders and post-infection period was significant. All analyzes were performed using Stata 17.0 (Stata Corp, College Station, TX, USA).