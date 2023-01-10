The UK’s NHS will provide an artificial pancreas to help manage type 1 diabetes.Diabetes

Over 100,000 people with type 1 diabetes England Experts plan to offer an artificial pancreas that they believe could be the “Holy Grail” for managing the disease.

This breakthrough device uses an algorithm to determine how much insulin should be administered, reading and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Ah World’s first trial The NHS has found it to be more effective in managing diabetes than current devices and requires far less input from patients. The device will be rolled out across the UK’s NHS after receiving approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Marc Chapman, interim director of medical technology at Nice, said: This technology is the best intervention to help control diabetes without treatment. ”

In a draft guidance released Tuesday, an independent panel in Nice recommends its use to manage blood sugar levels in people struggling to manage type 1 diabetes. You can go about your daily life without monitoring if your values ​​are too high or too low.

Pregnant women are also eligible, as blood sugar levels can be difficult to control during this time. In total, about 105,000 people in the UK will be provided with the technology.

Charlotte Abbott Pierce and her breakthrough device. Photo: NHS

Management of type 1 diabetes can be challenging, especially in young children, due to the variable insulin levels required and the unpredictability of how much the patient eats and exercises. Children are especially at risk of dangerously low (hypoglycemia) and high (hypoglycemia) blood sugar levels, which can cause bodily harm and even death.

The artificial pancreas is attached to the side of the body. It continuously monitors blood sugar levels and automatically adjusts the insulin delivered via the pump.

It also eliminates the need for finger prick testing to check blood sugar levels and prevent hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia episodes.

In the draft Nice Recommendation, NHS England will agree a cost-effective price for the device on behalf of the relevant health authorities. The technology now has an average annual cost of £5,744, more than Nice thinks is a cost-effective use of his NHS resources.

Most of the NHS’s estimated £10bn annual spending on diabetes is spent on type 2 diabetes, but it is hoped that the device will reduce the need for interventions in type 1 cases and help cut costs. increase.

“Our panel looked at real-world data generated by the NHS and evidence generated by randomized controlled trials showing that there are clear benefits to recommending the use of the technology,” said Chapman. said. “We look forward to working with NHS England and industry to reach fair and cost-effective prices for taxpayers.”

Professor Partha Carr, Diabetes Specialist Advisor, NHS England, said: ”

Kar has previously described the device as “not far from the Holy Grail of fully automated systems,” adding: The quality of life this technology gives to those who use it is enormous. ”

Six-year-old Charlotte Abbott-Pierce was one of the first to benefit from an artificial pancreas.

“Before the hybrid closed-loop system was put on, my husband and I would wake up every two hours every night to check Charlotte’s blood sugar and most of the time give her insulin and prick her finger because her blood sugar spiked. or process ketones,” her mother, Ange Abbott-Pearce, said. told the Guardian last yearShe said the new system was “a godsend for those of us who were overwhelmed with worry and couldn’t grab the high price before it became dangerous.”