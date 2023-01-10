Health
The UK’s NHS will provide an artificial pancreas to help manage type 1 diabetes.Diabetes
Over 100,000 people with type 1 diabetes England Experts plan to offer an artificial pancreas that they believe could be the “Holy Grail” for managing the disease.
This breakthrough device uses an algorithm to determine how much insulin should be administered, reading and stabilizing blood sugar levels.
Ah World’s first trial The NHS has found it to be more effective in managing diabetes than current devices and requires far less input from patients. The device will be rolled out across the UK’s NHS after receiving approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).
Marc Chapman, interim director of medical technology at Nice, said: This technology is the best intervention to help control diabetes without treatment. ”
In a draft guidance released Tuesday, an independent panel in Nice recommends its use to manage blood sugar levels in people struggling to manage type 1 diabetes. You can go about your daily life without monitoring if your values are too high or too low.
Pregnant women are also eligible, as blood sugar levels can be difficult to control during this time. In total, about 105,000 people in the UK will be provided with the technology.
Management of type 1 diabetes can be challenging, especially in young children, due to the variable insulin levels required and the unpredictability of how much the patient eats and exercises. Children are especially at risk of dangerously low (hypoglycemia) and high (hypoglycemia) blood sugar levels, which can cause bodily harm and even death.
The artificial pancreas is attached to the side of the body. It continuously monitors blood sugar levels and automatically adjusts the insulin delivered via the pump.
It also eliminates the need for finger prick testing to check blood sugar levels and prevent hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia episodes.
In the draft Nice Recommendation, NHS England will agree a cost-effective price for the device on behalf of the relevant health authorities. The technology now has an average annual cost of £5,744, more than Nice thinks is a cost-effective use of his NHS resources.
Most of the NHS’s estimated £10bn annual spending on diabetes is spent on type 2 diabetes, but it is hoped that the device will reduce the need for interventions in type 1 cases and help cut costs. increase.
“Our panel looked at real-world data generated by the NHS and evidence generated by randomized controlled trials showing that there are clear benefits to recommending the use of the technology,” said Chapman. said. “We look forward to working with NHS England and industry to reach fair and cost-effective prices for taxpayers.”
Professor Partha Carr, Diabetes Specialist Advisor, NHS England, said: ”
Kar has previously described the device as “not far from the Holy Grail of fully automated systems,” adding: The quality of life this technology gives to those who use it is enormous. ”
Six-year-old Charlotte Abbott-Pierce was one of the first to benefit from an artificial pancreas.
“Before the hybrid closed-loop system was put on, my husband and I would wake up every two hours every night to check Charlotte’s blood sugar and most of the time give her insulin and prick her finger because her blood sugar spiked. or process ketones,” her mother, Ange Abbott-Pearce, said. told the Guardian last yearShe said the new system was “a godsend for those of us who were overwhelmed with worry and couldn’t grab the high price before it became dangerous.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jan/10/nhs-england-artificial-pancreas-type-1-diabetes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Trump is the President”: MTG on Trump’s impact on McCarthy’s votes
- The UK’s NHS will provide an artificial pancreas to help manage type 1 diabetes.Diabetes
- No tsunami was detected after the 7.6 earthquake struck eastern Indonesia
- Pravasi Bharatiyas are India’s ‘brand ambassadors’ on foreign soil: PM Modi
- Chicago Mother demands apology for disturbing incident after youth hockey game – NBC Chicago
- Black Swans and Gray Rhinos by Xi Jinping
- UK prepares for space flight launch
- ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Quinn Redeker dies at 86
- CES 2023: Companies tout environmental innovations
- Prince Harry reveals Meghan and Kate’s angry text exchange over wedding dresses
- Mo Gilligan returns to host the 2023 Brit Awards
- Expanded Vision and Mixed Media: Remembering the Art of Michael Snow – Notes