Health
Compound found in sponges that could stop Covid from infecting human cells
A compound has been discovered in sponges that can stop novel coronaviruses and influenza viruses from infecting human cells.
Researchers have found 26 such compounds in nature, including plants and fungi.
An international research team says their findings pave the way for new antiviral agents that are more than useful in treating the virus.
They argue that because the compounds target human cells, which evolve more slowly than viruses, they could help deal with existing and future variants and influenza.
They are effective in very small doses and completely stop viral infection in cells, the team added.
Co-first author of the study, Jimena Pérez-Vargas, Ph.D., of the University of British Columbia, Canada, explains: Recover.
“Human cells evolve more slowly than viruses, so these compounds may work against future variants and other viruses, such as influenza, if they use the same mechanisms.”
For this study, the team investigated over 350 compounds derived from natural sources such as plants, fungi and sponges to find new antiviral drugs that could be used to treat new diseases.
They soaked human lung cells in a solution made from these compounds and infected the cells with Covid.
It found that 26 compounds completely stopped coronavirus infection in cells.
The researchers made their discovery using a version of the coronavirus that turns cells bright green when infected, and a special screening technique.
They say fluorescent viruses allow scientists to check thousands of compounds and track viruses as they move from one cell to another, a highly laborious procedure that previously had to be completely tedious. It is said to be a powerful tool that can perform
All three of the most effective compounds were found in Canada. Arotaketal C from sponges collected in Howe Sound, British Columbia; Bafilomycin D from marine bacteria collected in Berkeley Sound, British Columbia; and Holilin A from marine bacteria collected off Newfoundland. .
Further trials showed that the three compounds were effective against the Delta variant and some Omicron variants and were almost as safe as existing Covid treatments.
Many of these treatments are no longer effective against the currently circulating Omicron subspecies as the virus has evolved.
This highlights the need for new antiviral agents, the team said.
Bafilomycin D was found to act synergistically with existing antiviral nasal sprays and against Omicron subvariant BA.2.
This paves the way for multi-drug treatments that work against coronaviruses and other common viruses.
The team now hopes to test the compound in animal models within the next six months.
The lead author of the study, Dr. François Jean of the same university, added: As influenza A and RSV. ”
The findings were published in the journal Antiviral Research.
