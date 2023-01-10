Your Health, Your Community

Awareness of cervical cancer

Your health — Happy New Year from your community. In 2023, we look forward to sharing personal stories from citizens and doctors in our community about the importance of knowing your body and getting an annual health check-up.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer death in American women, according to the American Cancer Society. However, with increased use of the Pap test and a better understanding of her human papillomavirus, more commonly known as HPV, the mortality rate has fallen significantly.

This week we meet Chiara L. Bell, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer at age 16.

Bell, thank you for being so willing to share your story of survivorship. Can you tell our readers something you learned during your cancer treatment?

Bell: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share my journey. At 16, I was planning my high school graduation, ordering hats and gowns and class rings, scheduling my SATs, and preparing for college. In August of 2005, my life changed. I went for a routine gynecological check-up, and after a week, the doctor informed me that the results of the Pap test were abnormal. After several biopsies from May to July, I found out I had early stage cervical cancer. I thought the diagnosis was in an older woman, but I was wrong.

During this time, I learned a lot: What is cervical cancer? How did you get it? Is it preventable? I had a lot of questions. During this trip, I learned about his HPV and the strains that lead to cervical cancer. We also found that HPV can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, and vaccines can protect against strains that can cause cancer. They also found that not all cancer diagnoses are fatal, depending on severity. If detected early enough, some cancers can be treated, such as with surgery or chemotherapy.

What kind of treatment did you receive?

Bell: My treatment lasted a year. I received the HPV vaccine. I also had to undergo a LEEP surgery in which doctors used a heated wire loop to remove abnormal cells from my cervix. The doctor advised that I could have children in the future.

Why should women be up to date on Pap tests and annual gynecological exams?

Bell: Women need to be up to date on Pap tests and gynecological exams. Because they are important and they can save lives. they saved me I was only 16 years old. The lack of symptoms and signs while your body is going through these changes is terrifying. See your doctor annually. It can save your life. Know your family history too. I have no family history of cervical cancer, only breast cancer. I found out about my cancer thanks to regular checkups.

Why should families consider vaccinating both girls and boys with the HPV vaccine?

Bell: It’s important to know the facts. If you’re not sure, ask questions, research, and see your doctor to learn as much as you can. It is important to understand the importance of the HPV vaccine and how it can protect against HPV strains that cause cervical cancer. Educating yourself and your children is definitely life-saving.

I am grateful for the support system and the prayers I received. I didn’t let my cancer diagnosis stop my mission. I graduated from Greensville County High School and continued my education with a BA in Criminal Justice from Norfolk State University. He holds a Master’s degree in Digital Forensics and Cyber ​​Investigations from the University of Maryland Global Campus and is currently a Lead Cyber ​​Security Risk Analyst.

Bell, thank you for sharing your story and highlighting the importance of the HPV vaccine and screening.

If this story resonates with you, have questions about accessing cervical cancer screening, or want to learn more about HPV vaccination and other ways to prevent cancer, contact Teya, Massey Cancer Resource Center Coordinator Please contact Whitehead. Lawrenceville, Virginia, 23868 [email protected](434) 532–8190.