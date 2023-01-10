Daily Almonds Alter Your Metabolism and Help You Recover Faster After Exercise





overview: In a new randomized controlled trial, participants who ate 57 g of almonds daily for 4 weeks showed higher levels of the beneficial oxylipin molecule 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid than controls after 90 minutes of eccentric exercise. Blood levels were shown to be 69% higher. volunteer. In contrast, levels of the less toxic 9,10-dihydroxy-12-octadecenoic acid in the blood after exercise were 40% lower than in control group participants. It changes and concludes that recovery after strenuous exercise is faster. Image Credit: Frontier Text: Eating almonds daily may be an ideal New Year’s resolution for those who exercise regularly. The forefront of nutrition science Female and male participants who ate 57 g of almonds daily for one month had more beneficial fat 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid) 13-DiHOME) was high.. This molecule, the so-called oxylipin (oxidized fat), is synthesized from linoleic acid by brown adipose tissue and has beneficial effects on metabolic health and energy regulation. Corresponding author David C Nieman, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the Appalachian State University Human Performance Institute, Research Campus, North Carolina, said: “Here, volunteers who ingested 57 g of almonds daily for a month prior to a single ‘Weekend Warrior’ exercise match had higher post-exercise blood 12,13-DiHOME than control volunteers.” have shown to be more beneficial. They also reported less fatigue and tightness, greater leg back strength, and less post-exercise muscle damage than control volunteers. 4 Week Dietary Supplement with Almonds The clinical trial involved 38 men and 26 women between the ages of 30 and 65 who did not undergo regular weight training. About half were randomly assigned to the almond diet group, and the other half to a control group who ate calorie-matched cereal bars daily. A sample of . performance measures included the 30-second Wingate anaerobic exercise test, 50-meter shuttle run test, vertical jump, bench press, and leg-back strength training. He had additional blood and urine samples taken immediately after the 90-minute “eccentric exercise” session and then daily for 4 days. After each blood draw, participants completed a “Profile of Mood State” (POMS) questionnaire to quantify their mental state and rate their delayed-onset muscle soreness (i.e., pain and stiffness felt after unaccustomed or strenuous exercise). Rated out of 10. – Interval scale. As expected, 90 minutes of exercise led to an increase in volunteers’ self-reported sensation of muscle damage and muscle soreness, and an increase in POMS scores, indicating a decrease in self-reported vitality and an increase in fatigue, anxiety, and depression. I was. Exercise also transiently elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6, IL-8, IL-10 and MCP-1 in the blood, consistent with mild muscle injury. These changes in were comparable in the almond and cereal bar groups. Difference between two DiHOME concentrations Importantly, concentrations of beneficial 12,13-DiHOME immediately after exercise were 69% higher in the plasma of almond group participants than in control group participants. It is known to increase its uptake by skeletal muscle and has the overall effect of stimulating post-exercise metabolic recovery. The opposite pattern was seen for another oxylipin, the mildly toxic 9,10-dihydroxy-12-octadecenoic acid (9,10-diHOME), with blood levels in the control group immediately after exercise higher than those in the almond group. 40% higher. Unlike 12,13-DiHOME, 9,10-diHOME has been shown to negatively impact overall health and body recovery after exercise. Polyphenols in almond skins may be key Niemann and colleagues concluded that daily almond consumption altered metabolism, downregulated exercise-induced inflammation and oxidative stress, and accelerated body recovery. They conclude that almonds provide a unique and complex mixture of nutrients and polyphenols that may support metabolic recovery from stressful levels of exercise. , contains vitamin E, minerals and fiber. Also, the brown skin of almonds contains polyphenols that end up in the large intestine where they help control inflammation and oxidative stress. David C Neiman, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the Appalachian State University Human Performance Institute, Research Campus, North Carolina. sauce: Journal reference: Neiman, DC, and others. (2023) almond ingestion alters acute plasma dihydroxy-octadecenoic acid (DiHOME) responses to eccentric exercise. The forefront of nutrition science. doi.org/10.3389/fnut.2022.1042719.

