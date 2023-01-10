Health
There are two types of cervical cancer.Here’s what you need to know
Dr. Sue Mitra
Cervical cancer remains a significant threat to women’s health and well-being. Today the disease is preventable through vaccination and proper screening.
January is Cervical Health Awareness Month in the United States.
Cervical cancer begins when DNA mutations occur in healthy cells of the cervix (the lower part of the uterus that connects the body of the uterus to the vagina).
Mutations cause cells to grow uncontrollably and form tumors. Cancer cells can invade nearby tissues and spread to other parts of the body.
The two most common types of cervical cancer are squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma.
Squamous cell carcinoma arises in the inner wall of the outer part of the cervix, whereas cervical adenocarcinoma arises in the glandular cells of the cervical canal.
Many strains of the sexually transmitted human papillomavirus (HPV) contribute to the growth of cervical cancer cells.
Many women’s immune systems fight HPV and prevent the virus from causing cancer. However, some women are more susceptible to cervical cancer because HPV can survive in the body for years and help cancer cells appear.
Most women with cervical cancer experience no symptoms in the early stages. However, as the disease progresses, symptoms such as irregular bleeding may appear after intercourse, between periods, and after menopause.
Patients may develop bloody, foul-smelling bloody vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or lower back pain. If you have any symptoms that concern you, please consult your doctor.
Risk factors for cervical cancer include multiple sexual partners, smoking, a weak immune system, sexual activity at a young age, or other sexually transmitted diseases.
How to mitigate risk
There are many effective ways to reduce the risk of cervical cancer.
Increased preventive screening is essential to eradicate cervical cancer.
Because different strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection play a role in causing cervical cancer, vaccines that protect against HPV can prevent the majority of cases.
Get vaccinated against HPV. It is recommended that everyone between the ages of 11 and her 12 years get her two doses of HPV vaccine, six months apart.
Children as young as 9 can receive the vaccine. Her teens and young adults between the ages of 15 and 26 can also receive three doses of the vaccine.
Some adults between the ages of 27 and 45 may decide to get the HPV vaccine based on discussion with their healthcare provider.
A regular Pap test can detect the disease at a precancerous stage and direct treatment, thus increasing the chances of a cure.
Most medical experts recommend Pap testing to detect precancerous conditions of the cervix starting at age 21.
A Pap test is generally recommended every three years for women between the ages of 21 and 65. For women over the age of 30, a Pap test can be done for her every 5 years and her HPV test can be done at the same time.
Certain risk factors, such as cervical cancer, abnormal Pap smears, smoking, HIV, or other immunocompromised patients, should have more frequent Pap smears, regardless of age.
Discuss the risks and benefits of the Pap smear test with your healthcare provider to determine what is best for you based on your risk factors.
Practicing safe sex and quitting smoking also reduce the risk of cervical cancer.
Treatment options for cervical cancer are available based on the stage of the disease and the patient’s health.
The earlier cervical cancer is detected, the more likely it is to be successfully treated.
Common treatments include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or both. Increased awareness and careful health care checks can reduce the incidence of cervical care and associated mortality.
Dr. Sue Mitra is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and has practiced in Brevard County since 2002. Call Dr. Sue Mitra at 321-622-6222. Talk to us about cervical health and cervical cancer prevention strategies. You can also contact her at www.suemitra.com to schedule an appointment.
|
