In patients with IMIDs, hybrid immunity may delay fourth COVID-19 vaccination

This study was funded by the South-East Norwegian Regional Health Authority, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Akershus University Hospital. Bjorlykke reports funding from Akershus University Hospital and lecture fees from Janssen-Cilag. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio According to data published in , patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases receiving immunosuppressive therapy get a “significant immunological boost” after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Lancet rheumatology. The researchers added that patients in this population who became infected after receiving three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may be more effectively protected than those who received four doses. That’s why additional doses may be delayed in people with hybrid immunity, they write.

Data show that patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases on immunosuppressive therapy get a “significant immunological boost” after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Source: Adobe Stock

That being said, the researchers further concluded that 4th COVID-19 vaccination It is safe and has shown ‘clear benefits’ with respect to humoral immunity in IMID patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy. “Several countries now recommend three primary doses followed by a fourth booster dose for this patient group.” Christine H. BjorlikeMD, Drs from Akershus University Hospital in Lawrenceskog, Norway, write: “Current research interest is focused on the effects of hybrid immunity from SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in combination with COVID-19. “We need to investigate the next humoral antibody response. hybrid vaccination in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases receiving immunosuppressive therapy,” they added. To examine hybrid and humoral immune responses and safety, Bjorlykke and colleagues conducted an observational study after receiving a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in IMID patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy. Analyzes included adults 18 years and older with rheumatoid arthritis, spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis receiving immunosuppressive therapy. Patients were also required to indicate their willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who demonstrated vaccine allergy or intolerance were excluded. Patients were recruited serially before the vaccine program rolled out in Norway in February 2021. Meanwhile, HCWs were recruited as control patients. All patients included in the analysis received a primary vaccination course for patients with IMID, consisting of a total of 4 vaccinations plus a booster dose. Initially available vaccines included formulations from Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. However, the AstraZeneca vaccine he will be removed in March 2021. Analyzes included patients tested 2–4 weeks after the 3rd and 4th vaccination, patients tested 2–4 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and patients tested 2–4 weeks after vaccination. Serum results from healthy controls were later included. Both vaccinated and post-vaccinated patients were included. The primary outcome was vaccine or his COVID-19 infection in the analysis group and anti-RBD antibody levels 2–4 weeks after vaccination in the control group. The analysis included a total of 536 patients who submitted samples after the 4th vaccination and 167 patients who reported COVID-19 infection after the 3rd vaccination. Researchers found that vaccinated individuals showed higher levels of anti-RBD antibodies after the fourth dose compared to the third dose (P. < .0001). Furthermore, these patients had lower concentrations than control patients who received three doses (P. < .0001). On the other hand, the concentration in patients who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated was higher compared to patients who did not develop COVID-19 and simply received four doses (P. < .0001). “We show a clear benefit with respect to humoral immunity at the fourth dose, a reassuring safety signal,” write Bjørlykke and colleagues. “This study adds to the current debate about how immunization and Omicron infection should be considered in the optimal regime of booster vaccination in this vulnerable population. “While we cannot recommend that patients intentionally become infected with COVID-19, if people with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases become infected with SARS-CoV-2, even the omicron variant, they will be immune. It’s clear that you get a scientifically significant boost,” they added. “Therefore, vaccination of patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases who became infected with COVID-19 after 3 doses of vaccination may be considered superior to 4 doses of vaccination, Additional vaccination It may be deferred in patients with hybrid immunity. ” References: Shenoy P, et al. lancet rheumatism. 2022; doi:10.1016/S2665-9913(21)00356-8.

