No Association Between Vaccines and Neonatal Defects





According to a study led by researchers at the University of Edinburgh and Public Health Scotland, there is no substantial evidence linking pregnant women’s COVID-19 vaccination or coronavirus infection to birth defects in newborns.About the paper published last week In Nature, the authors analyzed electronic health records of babies whose mothers received mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 after December 2020. They found that of 6,731 babies whose mothers were vaccinated during pregnancy exposure, 153 (2.3%) had some abnormality, 467 (2.3%) had some abnormality, and 375 (1.9%) had no 120 (1.8%) had non-genetic abnormalities compared to those who had genetic abnormalities. Rates were similar between infected and uninfected mothers. “This supports current policy and clinical advice that vaccination can be given to women planning to become pregnant at any stage of pregnancy, and that vaccination is the best way to prevent women from having known SARS-CoV. It remains the best way to protect yourself and your baby from the risk of 2 infections in the third trimester of pregnancy,” the researchers wrote. No more remote voting in the Republican-led House As Republicans control the House of Representatives in Washington, Lawmakers must vote in person — no more proxy voting From home, a practice initiated by Democratic-controlled agencies as the pandemic surged, and the death toll that followed. Under the proxy system, members assign votes to another legislator, who announces to the House how the absent legislator voted for a particular bill. Republicans had opposed the change from the beginning, but many used proxy voting after it took effect. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican, said ending proxy voting would enhance cooperation and speed up the voting process. Pax Lovid is not included in China’s National Insurance Chinese medical authorities refused to include life-saving The COVID-19 drug Paxlovid was on a reimbursement list of countries where patients could get it cheap, saying it was too expensive. The oral drug, developed by New York-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been widely sought after in China since infections recently began to surge in the country. It is supposed to be prescribed by medical professionals, but local media reports say people are desperate to buy it themselves by any means they can, including buying the generic Indian version online. Policy makers can use bulk buying to lower prices in negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, resulting in a stable revenue stream. To be covered by the National Health System, a drug must be on the reimbursement list. China plans to include two other Chinese-made COVID-19 drugs on its list, the National Medical Security Administration said in a statement on Sunday. Children who had MI-C have no serious COVID vaccine complications, study says Children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome and then vaccinated against COVID-19 report severe complications, including recurrence of myocarditis and MIS-C, in a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health I have not. Investigation result, Posted in JAMA Network Open on January 3answering lingering questions from some families and health care providers, demonstrating that it is safe to get the COVID vaccine after receiving MIS-C. News release from NIHMIS-C is a rare and potentially fatal immune response that can occur after infection with SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The study enrolled 385 patients with a history of her MIS-C aged 5 years and older who were eligible for vaccination, making it a study of its kind examining her COVID vaccination in this age group. , the release said. According to the release, mild side effects (mainly arm pain and fatigue) were reported in his 49% of vaccinated participants after MIS-C, which were similar to the general population. There were no reports of serious complications, researchers said. ‘American Horror Story’ crew’s wife sues over his death The wife of a Massachusetts man who worked as a crew member on “American Horror Story” is suing the company involved in the film over his death. According to the Associated Press report, Patricia Woodward claimed Twentieth Television, Ryan Murphy Productions, and Walt Disney Co. did not follow their own COVID-19 safety protocols when filming in Provincetown in early 2021. and the company failed to take “appropriate corrective actions to enforce compliance,” the complaint says. As a van driver, Paul Woodward had a crew shuttle between the hotel and various filming locations. When he started working on the project in February 2021, he tested negative. He was discharged from the project in mid-March with his COVID-19 symptoms. He died of his COVID-19 on his April 18th. According to his obituary, he was 67 years old.

