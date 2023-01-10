Diabetes: A combination of cinnamon and fenugreek may significantly lower blood sugar levels





Insulin Diabetes For centuries, however, there has been a great deal of interest in spices and herbs that instantly lower blood sugar levels. You may benefit from a combination of two spices with Spices like cinnamon alone have been shown to lower blood sugar levels by as much as 30%.

In 2019, study According to the Basra University Medical Journal, we set out to evaluate the efficacy of cinnamon, fenugreek, and their combination in patients with type 2 diabetes who did not respond well to generic drugs. In this study, a sample of 54 diabetic patients was randomly divided into four groups. Groups 1, 2, 3, and 4 were treated with bran, cinnamon (3 grams), fenugreek (15 grams), and a combination of fenugreek and cinnamon, respectively. HbA1C – blood glucose bound to hemoglobin – and 2-hour postprandial blood glucose levels were measured at baseline and 40 days of treatment. Researchers noted that the results revealed a “significant drop” in blood sugar levels within 40 days.

“The same changes” in HbA1C and postprandial blood glucose levels were seen with fenugreek, and “even more with the combination of fenugreek and cinnamon”. This led the authors to conclude that “daily supplementation of patients with cinnamon, fenugreek, or a combination thereof” in patients not achieving results on antidiabetic medications was effective in lowering fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels. We have come to the conclusion that it is effective. The findings reinforce several previous studies highlighting the potential of cinnamon to control blood sugar levels and prevent the development of disease. In fact, cinnamon taken at various levels has proven to be very effective in treating diabetes. Do not miss it:

A 2019 review of 16 studies published in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice found evidence of significant reductions in fasting blood sugar levels. Postprandial blood glucose indicates the blood glucose level after a meal, and fasting blood glucose indicates the blood glucose level when there is no meal. However, it is postprandial blood glucose that is considered to be a stronger predictor of cardiovascular events than fasting blood glucose. A previous meta-analysis published in the Annals of Family Medicine documented a 30% drop in blood sugar levels in patients taking cinnamon. read more: Xerostomia is a warning sign of diabetes – indicates high blood sugar

The study, published in the journal Diabetes Care, included a sample of 60 people with type 2 diabetes, 30 men and 30 women. The samples were randomly divided into 6 groups. Groups 1, 2, and 3 consumed 1, 3, or 6 games of cinnamon, respectively, each day. The remaining three groups received placebo capsules corresponding to the number of capsules consumed with the three doses of cinnamon. “Cinnamon was consumed for 40 days, followed by a 20-day washout period.

After 40 days, all three levels of cinnamon reduced mean fasting serum glucose (18–29%), triglycerides (23–30%), LDL cholesterol (7–27%), and total cholesterol (12–26%). have decreased. “No significant changes were voted for in the placebo group. Changes in HDL cholesterol were not significant,” said the authors. Results showed that consumption of 1, 3, or 6 games of cinnamon per day reduced serum glucose, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol in patients with type 2 diabetes. The findings also suggest that “including cinnamon in the diet of people with type 2 diabetes reduces risk factors associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease.”

