Cervical cancer screening and vaccination recommended in January





January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Healthcare, medicine, early prevention. January 10, 2023 Vaccination and screening can prevent cervical cancer . As the new year begins, many people make resolutions to improve or protect their health. There are steps. The US Congress has designated January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month because the American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 14,000 American women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year.every year, almost 4,300 women will die from illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hispanic women have the highest rates of newly diagnosed cervical cancer. American Indian/Alaska Native women have her second highest rate of new diagnoses, followed by African American women and then Caucasians. However, while Hispanic women have the highest incidence of cervical cancer, african american woman Mortality from disease is the highest. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of nearly all cases of cervical cancer. It is a sexually transmitted disease that is spread through vaginal, anal, or oral intercourse and is experienced by most people throughout their lives. Currently, three licensed vaccines protect her from infection with specific subtypes of HPV, including two high-risk HPVs that cause about 70% of cervical cancers.Usually HPV vaccine Recommended Intended for patients ages 11-26, but helps providers determine the best time. "I want people to know that there is a way to significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer with the HPV vaccine and screening tests," said Kara James, nurse practitioner at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. rice field. "January is a reminder that people have the resources and support to take the first steps to protect them from this disease and schedule appointments with their health care providers." Planned Parenthood Los Angeles provides physical and mental health care for both men and women, including cervical cancer screenings and vaccines. Last year, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles provided 7,286 cervical cancer screenings for her in Los Angeles County. In addition to clinical care, Planned Parenthood provides education and resources to help women prevent cervical cancer or detect it early when it is more treatable. Scheduling a screening test such as a Pap smear once a woman turns 21 is another important step for early detection. During this procedure, a health care practitioner will take a swab of the patient's cervix to look for abnormal cells. This may indicate that the patient has or may develop cervical cancer. "We know that getting a Pap smear can be intimidating. We're there to make sure you're comfortable with the care you receive," said James. "Cervical cancer screening and HPV vaccination are two of the best actions you can take to protect your health. We aim to answer all questions and support patients every step of the way. I have." To book a cervical cancer screening or vaccination near you, https://www.plannedparenthood.org/health-center

