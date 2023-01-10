Health
Children and Obesity: New Guidelines Released to Assess and Treat Childhood and Adolescent Weight Problems
A new approach to work childhood obesity became clear.
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) On Monday, we announced our first comprehensive guidelines in 15 years.
The guide suggests that there is a lot of evidence that treating childhood obesity is “safe and effective,” according to the AAP.
According to the group, more than 14.4 million children and teens in the United States suffer from obesity.
The AAP considers obesity to be a common chronic disease that, if left untreated, can lead to serious health problems such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
But new developments suggest that obesity can be treated “successfully” by “recognizing that complex genetic, physiological, socioeconomic and environmental factors are at work,” the AAP said. Stated.
“Research shows that we need to take a closer look at families. Dr. Sarah Humple, lead author of the guideline and chair of the Clinical Practice Guidelines Subcommittee on Obesity, said in a press release.
“Our children need the medical support, understanding and resources we can provide within a treatment plan that involves the whole family,” Humple continued in the release.
The Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Evaluation and Treatment of Obese Children and Adolescents lists evidence-based recommendations, including motivational interviewing, focused health behaviors, and lifestyle treatments.
According to the AAP, this approach takes into account the child’s health status, family institutions, community conditions and available resources.
“The guidelines address the increased risk of children with special health care needs and the inequities that promote childhood obesity, such as the marketing of unhealthy foods, low socioeconomic status, and food insecurity at home. are being discussed,” the organization wrote in a press release.
According to the release, “the role that structural racism played in the obesity epidemic is also being debated.”
Although the guidelines do not address obesity prevention, the AAP emphasizes the importance of families having a primary care physician to oversee long-term care.
The AAP has outlined key action statements to guide physicians in assessing childhood and teenage obesity.
These recommendations include comprehensive obesity treatment in the form of nutritional support, physical activity therapy, and behavioral therapy.
This may also include pharmacotherapy for adolescents over the age of 12 and even metabolic and bariatric surgery for severely obese teenagers over the age of 13.
The AAP lists Intensive Health Behavior and Lifestyle Treatment (IHBLT) as the “most effective” known behavioral treatment for this condition, but it is difficult to access and provide.
“This is a complex issue, but there are multiple ways to intervene now and take steps to help children and teens…”
“The most effective treatments involve 26 or more hours of face-to-face, family-based multicomponent therapy over three to 12 months,” said the AAP.
The organization added that evidence-based treatment, administered by trained health care professionals with parental or guardian involvement, “may result in fewer eating disorders, with no evidence of harm.”
The guidelines also support and call for policy changes on health care costs to cover obesity treatment for all children.
“The medical costs of obesity to children, families, and our society as a whole are well documented and require urgent action,” Humple said in a release.
“This is a complex issue, but there are several ways we can intervene now and take steps to help children and teens lay the foundation for long, healthy lives.” she added.
