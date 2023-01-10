COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Increases Globally: Study





Representative image (IANS) Global uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased from 75.2% in 2021 to 79.1% in 2022, according to a study in 23 countries (including India) representing more than 60% of the world’s population. Parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children also rose slightly, from 67.6% in 2021 to 69.5% in 2022. However, declines in vaccine uptake in eight countries and almost one in eight vaccinated respondents, particularly young men and women, who were reluctant to receive booster doses, have contributed to this finding. natural medicine. Worryingly, almost 1 in 8 (12.1%) of vaccinated respondents were reluctant to administer a booster. This hesitation was higher in the younger age group (ages 18-29). Led by the Barcelona Institute for International Health (ISGlobal) and the School of Public Health and Health Policy at the City University of New York, the study found wide variation across countries and the need for coordinated communication strategies when addressing vaccine hesitancy. emphasizing that it is necessary “The pandemic is not over. Authorities urgently need to address vaccine hesitance and resistance as part of COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies,” said IsGlobal’s head of Health Systems Research Group. One Jeffrey V. Lazarus said: Brazil, Canada, China, Ecuador, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK, USA. The data reported here correspond to the third survey conducted between June and July 2022. Of 23,000 respondents, 79.1% were willing to be vaccinated. The findings represent a 5.2% increase from June 2021. However, eight countries showed an increase in hesitation (from 1% in the UK to 21.1% in South Africa). “We must remain vigilant in tracking these data, including COVID-19 subspecies, and addressing hesitations that may challenge future routine COVID-19 vaccination programs.” said senior author Ayman El-Mohandes. The survey also provides new information about COVID-19 treatments received. Although the WHO and other agencies do not recommend using ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, globally ivermectin was taken with the same frequency as other approved medicines. Nearly 4% of respondents also reported paying less attention to new COVID-19 information and less support for mandatory vaccination than in the past. “Our results indicate that public health strategies for increasing booster coverage need to be more sophisticated and adaptable to each setting and target population,” says Lazarus. ** The article above is published from Wire Source with minimal changes to headings and text.

