COVID Vaccine Acceptance Sees Dramatic Increase in US: Study





January 10, 2023 – U.S. COVID-19 vaccine acceptance has increased 20% over the past year, with 8 in 10 now vaccinated or wanting to be vaccinated, according to new global survey results I answer. . The shift in attitude has put the US in line with other major nations’ acceptance of the vaccine. For both vaccines and boosters, acceptance was defined as receiving at least one dose in the study or willingness to take one dose when it became available. Vaccine acceptance has also increased dramatically in France, India and Nigeria. India, China and Singapore have the highest rates of vaccine acceptance, with 98.3% of Indians saying they are or want to be vaccinated. Despite improving acceptance rates, the authors found that the global view on boosters, misinformation fostering vaccine hesitation, and the number of vaccines commonly used to treat parasites in animals and approved for the treatment of COVID. expressed concern about the high prevalence of ivermectin that has not been “The most encouraging finding of the 2022 global survey is that acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase in most countries surveyed, reaching 79.1% overall,” the authors wrote. . “However, the large variability in acceptance rates we report could jeopardize efforts to control the pandemic.” The survey included 23,000 people in 23 countries, representing approximately 60% of the world’s population. Responses were collected from 29 June 2022 to 10 July 2022. This survey is his third year.Published in the magazine on Monday natural medicine. Acceptance of boosters in the US was also similar to global responses at around 87%. Boosters have been a major focus in the US lately, with 92% of people over the age of 18 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 18% of adults receiving the latest booster shot. CDC data. Other US attitudes reported in the survey include: 29% say they pay less attention to new COVID information than they did a year ago.

67% said they would prefer to prevent COVID by getting vaccinated, and 11% preferred not to use vaccines or prescription drugs, but instead to treat COVID “at home with sleep, water, Tylenol, etc.” I said I like it.

23% believe their illness has become less severe, making them less likely to get vaccinated.

Those who hesitated to get the vaccine were less educated, expressed distrust of science and government, and believed misinformation, the authors say. Nearly 37% of global respondents say they or a family member have had COVID in the past year, and nearly one in four are using antiviral drugs such as paxlobid and monoclonal antibodies to treat the disease I was taking medication for Worldwide, 27% of those taking the drug said he used ivermectin, and in the US he said nearly 12% had used it. “Our respondents did not share any of the approved medicines or products, despite the fact that ivermectin is not recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) or other major bodies for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. reported using ivermectin as often as they used it,” said the authors. I have written. “More efforts are needed to discourage the use of ivermectin and other drugs with unproven efficacy and potential toxicity.”

