Thousands of diabetics could benefit from ‘artificial pancreas’ technology





People struggling to manage type 1 diabetes could benefit from new technologies that help control blood sugar levels with little need for human intervention. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends the use of a novel hybrid closed-loop system to manage blood glucose levels in type 1 diabetes. This technology has been hailed as a step towards an artificial pancreas. About 278,000 people in England and Wales have type 1 diabetes, and Scotland recorded about 33,000 people with type 1 diabetes in 2019. In people with type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces little or no insulin, so blood sugar levels get too high and they are unable to regulate their own blood sugar levels. Left uncontrolled, type 1 diabetes puts people at risk for long-term complications from high blood sugar, including blindness, amputation, and kidney problems. For people struggling to manage type 1 diabetes, the new technology "is the best intervention to control diabetes in the absence of a cure," said Mark Chapman, NICE's interim director of medical technology. . The NHS trial provided enough positive data for NICE to consider broader use of this technology. This allows people with type 1 diabetes to go about their daily lives without having to constantly monitor their blood sugar levels. Professor Partha Carr OBE, Diabetes Specialist Advisor, NHS England, said: The quality of life this technology gives to those who use it is enormous. A hybrid closed-loop system utilizes a continuous glucose monitor sensor that calculates the amount of insulin your body needs and sends it to an insulin pump worn on your body. This tool allows fully automatic monitoring and control of glucose levels without human intervention. Currently, the standard of care for type 1 diabetes is a fingertip blood test or continuous glucose monitor to measure blood glucose levels regularly and multiple daily insulin injections or insulin pumps to manage blood glucose levels. . Health Minister Helen Waitley said: This new technology will reduce patient burden and make the condition easier to manage. " NICE recommended the new technique for people whose condition cannot be controlled using other methods when long-term average blood glucose levels indicate a risk of long-term complications. is the index. Recommended People with type 1 diabetes who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant are also eligible. During this period, it becomes difficult to control blood sugar levels. In total, about 105,000 people in England and Wales can be served with this technology. In its recommendations, NICE has also requested that NHS England agree on a cost-effective price for the system on behalf of the healthcare providers involved. "With the number of people living with diabetes on the rise, we need to balance the best possible care with cost-effectiveness and focus on what matters most to those who use our NHS services," said Chapman. increase.

