Diabetes myths that need to be broken





There are some misconceptions about diabetes that need to be fact-checked. Experts dispel some myths about this lifestyle disease.

New Delhi ,

Diabetes can be a leading cause of heart disease and stroke if not controlled. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Daphne Clarence: India is known as the diabetes capital of the world. Nearly 80 million people have diabetes, and this number is expected to rise to 135 million by 2045. Underlying problem. This chronic disease occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar, or when the body cannot use insulin effectively. Nutritionist Robneet Batra shared five myths about diabetes that are rumored to be true, but aren’t. She wrote on Instagram, “As diabetes is becoming more prevalent, so are the myths and misconceptions associated with it. Let’s share some facts to help you understand diabetes better.” Myth 1: Exercise is not safe. Lovneet Batra writes: “Regular exercise is an important part of managing diabetes. Exercise improves the body’s sensitivity to insulin and helps lower her A1C levels, a factor that helps determine her level of diabetes. increase.” Myth 2: Once your blood sugar is under control, you can stop taking diabetes medications. She explained that people with type 2 diabetes may be able to control their blood sugar levels, but they should not stop taking their medication. “Some people with type 2 diabetes can manage their blood sugar without medication by losing weight, eating healthily, and exercising regularly.” , you may need medication to control your blood sugar levels, but it’s always advisable to consult a professional,” she wrote. Myth 3: Diabetes is not life-threatening. As Loveneet Batra explained, diabetes is a lifestyle disease that, if not controlled, can be a leading cause of heart disease and stroke. “Diabetes is a serious disease, but with proper care, it can make life easier and live longer. The more you learn about diabetes, the better you can take care of yourself and prevent complications. Diabetes should not be feared, but think of it as diabetes, the second most serious disease in India and the leading cause of heart disease and stroke,” she said. Myth 4: Diabetics can eat diabetes-friendly sugar-free snacks and candies. Snacks of all kinds contain artificial sweeteners, even those that claim no added sugar. Therefore, it is recommended to check the nutrition label before eating these and also to consume them in moderation,” writes Robneet Batra. . Edited by: Daphne Clarence release date: January 10, 2023

