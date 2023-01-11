Health
Wet spring followed by hot summer and floods raise alarm of mosquito-borne virus in South Australia
South Australian authorities have warned the public to be vigilant following an increase in cases of mosquito-borne viruses being detected in humans and mosquitoes.
Key Point:
- More cases of mosquito-borne disease are being detected
- SA Health recommends swimming in Lake Bonney after algae reappears
- Princes Highway may flood next to Lake Albert
Twenty-eight viruses were detected in mosquitoes used to warn of possible human infections, up from three last year.
SA Health has reported 38 cases of mosquito-borne illness in South Australia this season. Including 1 man infected with Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV).
Most other cases are due to Ross River virus, with 3 cases of Balma Forest virus diagnosed.
Murray Valley encephalitis, JEV, and West Nile virus, in particular, can be fatal because they can cause swelling of the brain.
Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Suprie said it’s a hot summer after a cold, wet spring combined with flooding in Riverland has made mosquito season big.
“I’m really worried about this year,” she said.
“With this new virus, JEV, on top of other viruses, I think it could be the worst season we’ve had in South Australia.
“But if everyone took these precautions and many people wore repellents or wore long-sleeved shirts, we might not have as many cases this year.
Symptoms of the Ross River and Balmer Forest virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, pains, and joint inflammation.
Murray Valley encephalitis, JEV, and West Nile have the same symptoms, plus confusion, a stiff neck, and coma.
Blue-green algae warning
SA Health has also warned against swimming at the southern tip of Lake Bonney in Riverland following a resurgence of blue-green algae.
The lake reopened for water activities on Saturday. However, SA Health currently warns against swimming between the Barmera Pier and the Lake Bonney Yacht Club.
Blue-green algae reappeared in that part of the lake, even though Saturday’s inspection showed the water was safe to use.
David Cunliffe, chief water quality adviser for SA Health, said algae are increasing along Balmera’s foreshore despite mitigation efforts.
He said direct contact can cause skin irritation, and swallowing water with algae can make you sick.
“Anyone swimming in Lake Bonney should be closely monitored for symptoms, especially children and pets,” Dr. Cunliffe said.
“These symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.”
algae Appeared last month After National Emergency Services (SES) used embankments to cut off the flow of the Murray River into the lake To prevent the property from being flooded and to protect Balmera’s wastewater infrastructure.
The Berri-Balmera Council said work to reconnect Lake Bonney and the Murray River will begin as soon as the river levels are low enough.
River height measurements taken yesterday show that the river is about 2.1 meters higher than Lake Bonney.
It is anticipated that the river will need to be lowered by at least one meter before work can begin to reopen the inlet.
There is a risk that the highway will be flooded
The state government has warned that the Princes Highway between Tailem Bend and Meningee along Lake Albert could be flooded.
The speed limit on roads has been reduced to 60 kilometers per hour.
Transport Minister Tom Cousantonis said: “While this could cause a suboptimal diversion of about an hour, we will reduce the speed limit and see how close the floodwaters are to the roads and whether they are safe to use.” Stated.
“Maybe command a convoy, that is, a controlled transit.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
