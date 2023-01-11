New drug ‘tranq’ could make SF’s fentanyl crisis even worse

As San Francisco struggles to address the fentanyl overdose crisis, officials say another drug, colloquially called “tranq,” an animal tranquilizer commonly used in large cattle, is being used in the street supply. We are very vigilant that it could permeate into and cause more deaths and disabilities.

pharmaceuticals Xylazine It’s already popping up in East Coast cities, further ravaging those communities. The drug may increase the risk of overdose, exacerbate withdrawal, and increase the risk of amputation-leading wounds in those who inject it.

While it has yet to reach apparent scale in San Francisco or California, the office of the chief medical examiner told The Chronicle on Tuesday that the universal drug will begin to be used for all fatal drug overdoses earlier this year. The office will also retroactively test all suspected overdose cases in 2022 to see if the drug was present in any of the deceased. will be confirmed.

“It’s certainly on our radar,” a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner said in an email. I am in contact with my colleagues at

San Francisco sees an average of one to two overdose deaths each day, largely due to fentanyl, a highly addictive and super-potent opioid. The introduction of xylazine into the city’s drug supply could be a devastating new phase in the city’s opioid epidemic, already overwhelming public health officials and dividing city leaders on how to deal with it.

Locals say they are heeding reports of xylazine contamination of drug supplies, and were interviewed on Tuesday in the Tenderloin, an area with the highest concentration of drug use, trafficking and overdoses. Several drug users who have been taking drugs, they said, are aware of the risks and are becoming increasingly concerned about them.

Cosmo, a 65-year-old neighbor who didn’t give his full name, said his drug of choice—a mixture of crack cocaine and fentanyl—is commonly mixed with xylazine in the East, so what he injects doesn’t matter. He said he would pay more attention. coast.

“If it goes back east, you must have it here already,” he said. “I’ll have to be very careful about what I buy.”

In East Coast drug-trafficking areas like Philadelphia, fentanyl is laced with veterinary tranquilizers, making the effects of the highly potent opioid even more frightening. Certain sedatives can cause devastating skin scarring, which if left untreated can lead to amputation. Hmm.

This means that if someone overdoses on both fentanyl and xylazine, Narcan will reverse the effects of fentanyl, but not xylazine.

Getting into recovery can also be more difficult when xylazine enters the supply. Drug Enforcement Administration Report “Users can develop a physical dependence on xylazine itself, and some users report withdrawal symptoms from xylazine are more severe than with heroin or methadone. Symptoms include sharp chest pains. and seizures.”

With widespread reports of xylazine penetration in the East Coast drug supply, San Francisco officials are in a difficult position not to overstate or underestimate the potential risks. , authorities are still in the early stages of planning and are primarily focused on strengthening surveillance and education.

But at the same time, drug crises on the East Coast tend to be precursors to what happens on the West Coast.

Opioids are now found in the majority of all overdose deaths in San Francisco.

“We are in the late stages of the fentanyl epidemic, so people are going into tolerance and[drug dealers]are trying to combine fentanyl with other drugs,” says Daniel, a professor of family and community medicine at UCSF. Ciccarone said. He said this was particularly alarming because “we still haven’t grasped the overdose crisis we’re in.”

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation, a harm reduction nonprofit, said its drug-testing program this fall tested street drug samples containing “trace amounts” of xylazine. Although it was just one of hundreds of samples, the discovery prompted the Foundation to step up education and oversight, knowing that the supply of medicines could change at any time. rice field.

Xylazine “is something that we are very sensitive and careful about,” said Ro Guliano, senior director of health services for people who use drugs at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. This will inform methods of health education for people who use drugs, including overdose prevention, much as happened when we made the big shift to .

Currently, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation has two machines that people can use to test drugs before they take them. It provides a clear picture of street drugs and gives officials a snapshot of trends over time. His one of the machines is in a mobile van and the other is due to go live at his SoMa site in February.

In a statement, Public Health said it was “monitoring the situation closely” and was continuing to work with organizations in the city to “prepare for further outbreaks.” We are also working to develop treatment options, including unique treatments.

Still, while the city prepares for a potential new phase of the opioid epidemic, the shortcomings of the current system are becoming even more apparent. , are struggling to deal with drug dealers who operate in the open.

Mayor of London Breed reportedly backtracked About opening a safe consumption area in the city. Such sites provide a place for people to use drugs around medical professionals who can help stop overdoses and save lives.

Guiliano of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation said the risks of xylazine make the need to open one of these sites even more urgent.

“The bigger question is how the city is providing healthcare to these large numbers of people experiencing homelessness,” she said. “One cannot speak without the other.”

of DEA report Many laboratories do not include toxicity studies, so the drug’s presence in fatal overdoses may be more widespread than reported.

The San Francisco coroner’s decision to retroactively examine overdose cases from 2022, if any, will help officials better understand how prevalent the drug is in the city right now, if any. But more real-time testing of current supply will help outreach workers react more quickly to shifts, Gugliano said.

On the Tenderloin, 31-year-old Andy Berger said Tuesday he’s worried he injected himself with xylazine, which is sometimes called the “zombie drug.” It’s unclear, but he said that in the past few months he had developed extensive abscesses that oozed along his legs, arms and hands, unlike what he had previously had.

He said he has been to three different hospitals or clinics since September for wound care. They say they have never heard of zombie drugs. ”

Berger sat in a red tent near the corner of Leavenworth and Ellis Streets, rolling up his left pant leg to reveal a deep, angry mass of red abscess. However, it was difficult to grip because of the gaping, swollen wound on the finger.

“I’ve been using it for a long time and never had anything like this,” he said, referring to his scar. I don’t know what to do. It’s pretty freaky, man.

Trisha Thadani and Kevin Fagan are staff writers for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected], [email protected] Twitter: @TrishaThadani, @KevinFagan