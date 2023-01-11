Health
Blood-based marker could reveal Alzheimer’s disease 10 years before symptoms appear
overview: A new blood test can detect high levels of GFAP protein in blood samples up to 10 years before symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease first appear in people with an inherited neurodegenerative disorder.
sauce: Karolinska Institute
Alzheimer’s disease begins decades before symptoms such as memory loss appear. As a result, early diagnosis increases the chances of delaying the disease with drugs.
New research on inherited diseases shows that a protein called GFAP may be a biomarker in the very early stages of disease.
Research conducted by Karolinska Institutet researchers and published in journals brainmay one day lead to early detection of this serious and common disease.
“Our results show that GFAP, a putative biomarker of activated immune cells in the brain, reflects Alzheimer’s disease-induced brain changes that precede tau protein accumulation and measurable neuronal damage. ,” said lead author Charlotte Johansson, Ph.D. Student in Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Sociology at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.
“In the future, it could be used as a non-invasive biomarker for early activation of immune cells such as astrocytes in the central nervous system, which could aid in the development of new drugs and the diagnosis of cognitive diseases.”
According to the Swedish Brain Foundation, Alzheimer’s disease causes 60-70% of all dementia cases. In Alzheimer’s disease, nerve cells in the brain degenerate as a result of abnormal accumulation of the proteins beta-amyloid and tau. As more brain neurons are damaged, impairments in cognitive functions such as memory and speech appear.
The disease progresses insidiously, with changes in brain biology beginning 20 to 25 years before memory loss and other cognitive symptoms become apparent. The sooner a patient is correctly diagnosed, the sooner they can receive appropriate treatment. This is one of the many reasons why more research is needed on accurate and easy-to-use methods for early diagnosis.
Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and from the Landspitali University Hospital in Iceland, the University of Gothenburg and University College London in the United Kingdom have described very early pathological changes in rare hereditary Alzheimer’s disease of less than 1%. I am researching biomarkers in blood. of all cases. Individuals with mutation-caused Alzheimer’s parents have a 50% risk of developing the disease.
For their study, researchers analyzed 164 plasma samples from 33 mutation carriers and 42 relatives without an inherited pathogenic predisposition. Data were collected from he 1994 to his 2018.
Their results reveal distinct changes in blood protein levels of some of the mutation carriers.
“The first change we observed was an increase in GFAP (glial fibrillary acidic protein) about 10 years before the first disease symptoms,” said the last author of the study, of the Karolinska Institutet. Caroline Graf, professor in the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, said.
“This was followed by an increase in the concentration of P-tau181, followed by an increase in the concentration of NfL (neurofilament photoprotein), which is directly related to the extent of neuronal damage in the Alzheimer’s disease brain.” This discovery of GFAP raises the possibility of early diagnosis.”
About this Alzheimer’s Disease Research News
author: press office
sauce: Karolinska Institute
contact: Press Office – Karolinska Institutet
image: image is public domain
Original research: open access.
“Plasma biomarker profile in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease” by Charlotte Johansson et al. brain
overview
Plasma biomarker profile in autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease
A novel plasma biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease provides a non-invasive tool for tracking early Alzheimer’s disease-related abnormalities, including amyloid beta peptide accumulation, neurofibrillary tau tangles, glial activation and neurodegeneration There is a possibility. However, it is unclear which pathological processes in the CNS can be adequately detected by peripheral measurements and whether plasma biomarkers are equally applicable to both clinical and preclinical stages. Here, we aimed to investigate the timing and performance of plasma biomarkers in mutation carriers compared with noncarriers of autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease.
sample (n = 164) from mutation carriers (n = 33) and non-carriers (n = 42) Swedish cohort with autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease (app p.KM670/671NL, app p.E693G and DOG1 p.H163Y) was included in the exploratory longitudinal analysis. Concentrations of plasma phosphorylated tau (P-tau181), total tau (T-tau), neurofilament light chain (NfL), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) were measured by single-molecule array methods as previously described. Did. Plasma biomarkers further correlated with core Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers in CSF.
Longitudinal analysis results confirmed that plasma P-tau181, NfL, and GFAP concentrations were higher in mutation carriers compared with non-carriers. This change was observed during the presymptomatic stage, where he was first detected as an increase in GFAP approximately 10 years before putative symptom onset, followed by increases in P-tau181 and NfL levels closer to expected onset. bottom. P-tau181 levels in plasma correlated with levels of P-tau181 and T-tau in CSF.
Overall, plasma P-tau181, GFAP and NfL appear to be viable biomarkers for detecting various Alzheimer’s disease-related pathologies already present in presymptomatic individuals. Interestingly, changes in plasma GFAP concentrations were detected before P-tau181 and NfL. Our results suggest that plasma GFAP may reflect the Alzheimer’s disease pathology upstream of tangle accumulation and neurodegeneration. The implications of these findings, especially due to the limited sample size, require additional validation.
