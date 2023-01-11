British scientists plan to extend genome sequencing from COVID to influenza

Genome sequencing has allowed the world to track new coronavirus variants through the pandemic. British researchers now plan to use it to better understand many other respiratory pathogens, from influenza to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The study aims to shed light on known and potentially emerging threats, said a team from the Wellcome Sanger Institute working with the UK’s Health Security Agency.

Ewan Harrison, head of the New Respiratory Viruses and Microbiome Initiative, told reporters Monday that real-time information about these viruses that scientists have obtained with SARS-CoV-2 through sequencing millions of genomes. He said the information had never been accessed by the world.

This includes in-depth details of how they are transmitted, as well as how they evolve in the face of human immune responses.

“Expanding our ability to routinely sequence these viruses will not only enhance ongoing work on COVID and advance research efforts to understand the transmission of these viruses, but also new therapeutics. We hope that it will also help in the development of vaccines and vaccines,” Harrison said. He said.

The aim is to make this kind of genomic surveillance the norm, inform the public health response, and serve as a blueprint for other countries wanting to do the same.

This work uses remnant material from swabs taken for COVID-19 diagnostic purposes to sequence SARS-CoV-2, influenza, RSV, and other common respiratory viruses in a combined process. It will start later this year.

Some of the viruses targeted typically cause mild cold-like symptoms, while others can cause severe illness in particularly vulnerable populations.

COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases surged in the northern hemisphere this winter, creating a so-called ‘triple disease’ and putting severe pressure on hospitals in many countries.

The team said that in the future, the initiative could answer questions about epidemics like this.

We also aim to sequence everything found in a single nasal swab, including the viral, bacterial and fungal species present and how they change during infection.

The five-year initiative aims to begin work this spring and is funded by Wellcome.