Boiled peanuts can help children overcome peanut allergies, Australian researchers find
Boiled peanuts may help children overcome peanut allergies, according to the results of a one-year clinical trial conducted in Australia.
In a study of 70-year-old children aged 6 to 18 years with a reported peanut allergy, 80% of them ate legumes without allergic reactions when given daily increased amounts of boiled or roasted peanuts. Now you can.
But those conducting the trial warn parents against giving boiled peanuts to children with peanut allergies.
In the first part of the study, children were fed peanuts boiled for 12 hours for 12 weeks. For the next 20 weeks, the participant ate peanuts that she had boiled for two hours. This was followed by a 20-week intake of roasted peanuts.
Initial doses in clinical trials were supervised by physicians for side effects. Children Initially, they were given 62.5mg of crushed boiled peanut powder, equivalent to about 1/16th of boiled peanuts, and increased their intake over time.
Of the 70 children, 56 (80%) were eventually able to consume the target dose of 12 roasted peanuts daily without allergic reactions.
“This provides a high level of protection against accidental exposure. In our case, the real goal was to remove the anxiety and stress associated with worrying about accidental exposure to peanuts.” said Flinders Associate Professor Luke Grzeskowiak, lead author of the study.University and South Australia health and Institute of Medicine.
Peanut allergy is estimated to affect up to 3% of children in Western countries.
Dr. Billy Tao, a pediatric immunologist at Flinders University and one of the study’s co-authors, said: shown before Boiling peanuts appears to make the proteins in peanuts less allergenic.
“Essentially, the protein begins to unfold in such a way that the body… no longer responds to it,” Grzeskowiak said. .”
Grzeskowiak emphasized that the trial’s results show a potential treatment, but not a cure.
“To maintain that tolerance, you have to keep using peanuts or being exposed to them.”
He added that of the 45 children who were followed six months after the trial ended, 43 were still eating peanuts regularly. None reported experiencing …not only from treatment, but also from unintentional exposure.”
No children with very severe reactions were included, but despite the success of the trial, Grzeskowiak discouraged people from giving peanut-allergic children boiled peanuts at home.
“It is very important that people do not undertake immunotherapy without an appropriate level of supervision. It is part of research at this time,” he said.
The researchers did not test participants’ ability to tolerate peanuts weeks or months after stopping treatment.
“We are aware that the use of boiled peanuts has long been considered,” said Jody Aiken, senior health care educator at Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia.
the expert is long suspected Consumption of boiled peanuts in parts of Asia is Low fee Peanut allergy in childhood.
Commenting on the clinical trial, Aiken said the study was a step in the right direction. The authors clarify,” she said.
“As an organization, we desperately want there to be cures, but we also want those cures to be safe and affordable.
The clinical trial did not include a placebo component to compare the efficacy of consuming boiled peanuts.
Oral immunotherapy for food allergies is not currently approved by the Australian medicines regulator, Therapeutic Goods Administration. A peanut allergen powder called Palforzia is approved for use in the UK and US.
The study was published in a journal clinical and allergies.
