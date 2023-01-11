Children’s weight loss pills?Urging Physicians to Address the Childhood Obesity Epidemic





13 year old weight loss surgery. It may seem extreme, but it’s part of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ new recommendations. For the first time in 15 years, doctors are being asked to play a more prominent role in the obesity epidemic. That’s an eye opener for most parents. Fifteen million children in the United States are considered obese because of their weight, and can carry that burden into adulthood. Robots help local hospitals lighten workload and lighten spirits

Jeremy Daigle, Ph.D., pediatrician and director of the Healthy Active Living Program at Advocate Medical, said: “So at age 6, if you’re obese or overweight at that age, you’re very likely to be obese or overweight as an adult.” But weight isn’t the only concern doctors have. Infants are diagnosed with adult diseases. “One of the things we know for sure about these kids is that they’ve seen diabetes and pre-diabetes, cholesterol problems, etc. before, so it might look like body fat to their parents. No, but it’s definitely something that needs to be addressed, and honestly, the sooner the better,” Daigle said. Health officials revise tool to track severe obesity in children

So you no longer have to wait for an adult doctor when your child turns 18. Pediatricians are now being asked to consider prescribing weight-loss drugs at age 12 and suggesting bariatric surgery by age 13 to shrink the stomach and limit the amount of food a person can comfortably consume. increase. Doctors want to make sure pediatrics are preventative. “What we’re trying to do is prevent long-term complications like diabetes and high blood pressure,” Daigle said. “So when we do these weight loss pills and surgeries for these families, it’s really our job to make sure they don’t have these issues long term.” In the short term, doctors say parents should wait and see, before drastic measures are taken. “I think it’s important to show my family the growth charts that I do so often, so they can say, ‘Hey, something happened here,'” Daigle said. So let’s make these changes, control what we can control, promote activity, make sure they’re getting enough sleep, eat too much fast food and consume sugary drinks. It is important not to do this. sit or stand? Which stress test is right for you?

Doctors say the first step in teaching it is to set an example of good behavior. They recommend starting slow, and add that if someone cuts too much or too quickly, they’re set to fail. , so parents should focus on a healthy future for themselves and their children.



