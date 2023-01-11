New COVID-19 vaccine protects against coronavirus infection and brain damage





The study was carried out by Spanish researchers at the Institute of Biomedical Research in Seville and published in a prestigious journal Nature Neuroscience. The main effect is COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) disease caused by infection with SARS-CoV-2 Although coronaviruses are found in the respiratory system, many patients also experience significant neurological symptoms such as loss of smell, headaches, fatigue, cognitive impairment, epilepsy, ataxia and encephalopathy. , the specific effects of the virus on the nervous system are still poorly understood, and a vaccine developed to combat COVID-19 could prevent the spread of the virus to the central nervous system and also provide protection against brain damage. It is unknown whether Now, using a mouse model susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, scientists are investigating the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect different regions of the brain and cause brain damage, as well as CNB-CSIC. We’ve demonstrated how the vaccine completely protects. brain infection.These findings have been published in authoritative journals Nature NeuroscienceThis study was carried out by an interdisciplinary team of Spanish researchers led by Dr. Javier Villadiego and Dr. Juan José Toledo Aral (IBiS, CIBERNED, Department of Medical Physiology and Biophysics, Faculty of Medicine of Seville) and Juan García Arriaza (Department). was carried out. In collaboration with other groups at the University of Seville and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), CNB-CSIC, CIBERINFEC, and his PTI Global Health of CSIC conduct research in molecular and cellular biology. Researchers have studied the evolution of viral infections in different brain regions, where viral replication occurs predominantly in neurons, leading to neuropathological changes such as neuronal loss, glial activation and vascular damage. is focused on causing “We have performed very detailed anatomical, pathological and molecular studies of brain regions and types of virus-infected cells. It will be interesting to see if it gets infected,” explains Javier Villadiego. Once the pattern of intracerebral infection with SARS-CoV-2 was established, researchers evaluated the efficacy of a vaccine against COVID-19 developed at CNB-CSIC. To do this, they injected mice with one or two doses of the MVA-CoV2-S vaccine, based on the modified vaccinia virus Ankara (MVA) expressing the spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2. was immunized and analyzed for its capacity. Protects against infections and damage to the brain. “The results obtained are striking, and even a single dose of the MVA-CoV2-S vaccine completely prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection in all studied brain regions and associated brain damage. It has been demonstrated to prevent the virus.This demonstrates the excellent efficacy and immunogenicity of the vaccine, which induces bactericidal immunity in the brain,” points out Juan García-Ariaza. These results reinforce previous data on the immunogenicity and efficacy of MVA-CoV2-S vaccines in various animal models. “We have previously demonstrated in a series of publications that the MVA-CoV2-S vaccine developed at CNB-CSIC elicits a strong immune response of antibodies that bind the S protein in three animal models (mouse, hamster and macaque). Mariano Esteban, a CNB-CSIC researcher involved in the study, said: This result has important long-term implications for understanding the infectious diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2. “The data obtained regarding his SARS-CoV-2 infection in the brain are consistent with neurological pathology observed in COVID-19 patients,” said his IBiS investigator who participated in this publication. emphasizes Jose López Balneo of “Our study is the first to study a vaccine that is 100% effective against brain damage in susceptible mice caused by SARS-CoV-2, and the results obtained show that the vaccine is effective against brain damage in a few infected individuals. It strongly suggests that we can prevent the observed persistent COVID-19 with SARS-CoV-2,” stresses Juan José Toledo Alar. “The data provided in this study demonstrate complete inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication in the brain mediated by the MVA-CoV2-S vaccine, which was published by this group and collaborators with the immunogen Along with previous studies on resilience and vaccine efficacy, the various SARS-CoV-2 variants are undergoing phase I studies using such vaccines or similar prototypes to assess safety and immunogenicity. It will support clinical trials,” the study authors emphasize. Reference: “Complete Protection from SARS-CoV-2 Brain Infection and Damage in Susceptible Transgenic Mice Conferred by MVA-CoV2-S Vaccine Candidate” Javier Villadiego, Juan Garcia-Arriaza, Reposo Ramirez-Lorca, Roberto Garcia – Swinburne, Daniel Cabello-Rivera, Alicia E. Rosales Nieves, María I. Alvarez Vergara, Fernando Cala Fernández, Ernesto García Roldán, Juan L. López Ogallar, Carmen Zamora, David Astorgano, Guillermo Albericio, Patricia Pérez, Ana M. Muñoz-Cabello, Alberto Pascual, Mariano Esteban, José López Balneo, Juan Jose Toledo Alar, January 9, 2023, Nature Neuroscience.

DOI: 10.1038/s41593-022-01242-y

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scitechdaily.com/new-covid-19-vaccine-protects-against-infection-and-brain-damage-caused-by-the-coronavirus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos