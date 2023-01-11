Health
A low-carbohydrate diet improves glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes
- A new study has found that following a low-carbohydrate diet can help people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar.
- Patients on a low-carbohydrate diet also lost 22 pounds.
- An expert will tell you if a low-carb diet is right for you.
addressing type 2 diabetes It generally involves a combination of lifestyle changes and medications. But a new study found that more than half of patients were able to better manage their blood sugar (or blood sugar levels). low carb diet.
Research published in BMJ nutrition, prevention and healthanalyzed data from 186 people with type 2 diabetes over an eight-year period. These patients opted for a low-carbohydrate diet (130 g or less carbs per day) and received advice from their physician during routine visits on how to adhere to and maintain a low-carbohydrate diet.Patients self-reported their diet and also had the option to participate in group sessions to assist with selection and preparation. low carb food.
Overall, researchers found that patients who followed a low-carbohydrate diet lost about 22 pounds. Approximately 97% of patients on a low-carbohydrate diet A1C Levels during follow-up (blood tests showing mean blood glucose levels over 3 months), and 51% of patients (94) remained in remission for 3 months. meaning Their blood glucose levels were below the diagnostic range for diabetes (A1C <6.5).
The researchers also found that 77% of patients who followed a low-carbohydrate diet within a year of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes were able to achieve remission. It represents a significant opportunity to achieve drug-free remission,” they wrote.
However, it is important to note that this study has limitations. That is, there was no common treatment control group, and the patients’ family history or other conditions that might affect insulin resistance were not documented.
This isn’t the first time a low-carbohydrate diet has been linked to improved diabetes management.Meta-analysis published in BMJMore In 2021, we also found that patients who followed a low-carbohydrate diet for six months had a higher rate of diabetes remission than those who did not change their diet.
But why would a low-carb diet help manage diabetes, and how do you know if this is right for you? Here’s the deal.
Why is a low-carbohydrate diet helpful in managing diabetes?
To understand the role carbohydrates play in managing diabetes, it is important to explain how carbohydrates function in the body. (a type of sugar). American Diabetes Association (ADA). It raises the level of glucose in your blood, aka blood sugar, which your body uses as fuel. need to release something called insulin.
In prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, carbohydrates are broken down into glucose, but the pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin to help cells absorb glucose, according to the ADA. As a result, blood sugar levels rise and symptoms Feeling tired, having more infections than usual, peeing a lot, feeling thirsty, etc.
The goal of diabetes management is to: blood sugar controlDr. Jessica Cording, a nutritionist and nutritionist who keeps blood sugar levels within a certain range, says: game changer little book.
As for low-carb diets, “There’s something about the idea that a low-carb diet can help you maintain stable blood sugar levels,” says Cording. “By default, you’re getting more calories from protein and fat, which slows down the digestive process and keeps blood sugar levels more stable,” she says.
A nutritionist based in New York City, small change diet, I accept. “If individuals consume fewer carbohydrates at meals, it may be easier to maintain glycemic control,” she says.
diabetes treatment
Type 2 diabetes has a variety of treatments, mostly requiring a combination of lifestyle changes and medications. Treatment for type 2 diabetes generally includes: mayo clinic:
- Follow a healthy diet that focuses on fruits, vegetables, lean protein and whole grains.
- Get regular physical activity.
- Are taking insulin, oral diabetes medication, or both.
- Monitor your blood sugar levels and adjust your insulin dose as needed.
said Christoph Buettner, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of Endocrinology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. But he says, “If you have poor dietary control, you need medication.”
Dr. Buettner says the goal is to keep your blood sugar within a certain range. Still, he says, “Watching your diet, eating lots of vegetables, and avoiding white starches and sugars can have huge, commonly underestimated benefits.”
If I have diabetes, should I go on a low-carbohydrate diet?
it depends.of ADA Diabetics need to be careful with their carbohydrate intake, but they make it clear that getting the right balance is important. The ADA specifically encourages people with type 2 diabetes to eat whole, unprocessed, non-starchy vegetables such as lettuce, cucumbers, broccoli, and tomatoes, and eat less starchy vegetables. It specifically recommends eating minimally processed carbohydrates such as apples, blueberries, and sweet potatoes. there is.
But Cording points out, “The right amount of carbs varies from person to person.” That means the right amount of carbs to help you manage your blood sugar can be very different for everyone.
If you have diabetes, especially if you are taking medications to help manage type 2 diabetes, it is not recommended that you switch to a low-carb diet and see what happens. If you don’t change your mind and adjust your medication, you could end up with hypoglycemia or blood sugar levels that are too low, she points out.
Ultimately, if you have pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes and are interested in a low-carb diet, Coding recommends talking to your doctor first. They can help guide you through the next steps. must.
Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.
