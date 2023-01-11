Fad Diets: What Are They?

People who want to lose weight are often tempted to try one of the latest fad diets that are popular these days and claim to help them lose weight in a short period of time. But what are fad diets? And do they actually help people lose weight in the long run?

Kara Bernstein is a registered dietitian at the Pretty Kin Longevity Center in Florida.

Another telltale sign of fad dieting, she said, is that claims of successful weight loss are largely based on anecdotal reports.

“These diets usually don’t have a lot of scientific evidence to back them up. They’re based on testimonials,” she said. This is often how these diets get their attention.”

Weight loss can be difficult and promises rapid change, so it’s easy to see why these diets are so popular. , promises quick results.

But fad diets don’t work in the long run. Here, we delve into the science behind it to find out why. However, if you are thinking of making drastic changes to your diet, talk to your dietitian or doctor first.

Why fad diets don’t work

The reason fad diets seem to work at first is that they tend to cut calories and overall calories significantly. food groupAccording to Burnstine, people typically eat fewer calories or eat limited portions of certain foods. lack of caloriesleads to weight loss if a person consumes fewer calories than they burn.

But because dieting is an unsustainable lifestyle, Burnstine said the results are often short-lived. I can explain why.

Fad diets also restrict food groups required for essential nutrients. Commonly restricted food groups include dairy and carbohydrates. British Dietetic Association (opens in new tab)Dairy is a good source of protein and calcium, but carbohydrates are needed for energy, as are B vitamins and magnesium.

Fad diets may promote eating predominantly one food (for example, the cabbage soup diet) or avoiding all cooked foods.

Wesley McWhorter is a registered dietitian in Texas and a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

“The biggest problem [with fad diets] Shame-Based Rhetoric Condemning Failure [to lose weight] It’s about lack of willpower, and we know this isn’t true,” McWhorter said. It is important to consider these issues in order to bring about sustainable change. ”

McWhorter is Director of Lifestyle Medicine at Suvida Healthcare and a member of the Advisory Board of the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative, a non-profit global network. McWhorter is a graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute, holds a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, a master’s degree from the University of Texas School of Medicine, and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health.

2020 review published in the journal cyreus (opens in new tab) It also associated dieting with an increased likelihood of eating disorders. While it’s difficult to draw any substantive conclusions from the data, researchers have shown that dieting may pose more risks than benefits as a means of losing weight.

A Whole Lifestyle Approach

Ultimately, weight loss requires a long-term approach, Bernstein said.

“It’s not sexy or trendy, but good old fashioned hard, consistent work is what drives sustainable weight loss,” she said. I’ll win.”

Sustainable weight loss requires a holistic lifestyle approach rather than just focusing on diet. Many fad diets overlook the vital role of exercise for optimal health, and these diets often neglect other important factors, says Burnstine.

“Psychology is also involved,” Burnstine said. “You need to know which foods will derail your efforts on an emotional diet. Getting adequate sleep is also very important for sustained weight loss. Lack of sleep can lead to elevated cortisol levels.” there is. [the stress hormone] can cause hunger. ”

According to McWhorter, long-term healthy eating should also be adapted for the rest of your life.

“Remember, to be sustainable, any dietary change should be fun. Focus on including foods you love, foods that fit your food culture and family,” McWhorter said. said.