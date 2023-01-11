UK ambulance workers leave, join strike wave – Action News Jax





LONDON — (AP) — Some 25,000 British ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, the second since December, over an ongoing dispute with the government over wages. The industrial action by paramedics, drivers and call workers is the latest in a wave of strikes in recent months that have crippled the country’s rail network for days and overburdened the UK’s overburdened public health system. was burdened. Health officials warn that the impact of Wednesday’s strike will be worse than the one held in December as more staff, including call handlers, are out. People are advised to call in case of a life-threatening emergency, such as a car accident, and an ambulance will respond to such situations. However, less urgent cases are not prioritized and some people have to go to the hospital on their own. Union leaders say some of the minimum-wage public health workers, including call handlers and drivers, make nearly as much as the national minimum wage. “When people accuse us of endangering our people, I would say it is this government that is endangering our people by consistently refusing to speak to us. There are no offers,” UNISON union general secretary Christina McAnea told striking workers outside an emergency station in Sheffield, northern England. Numerous other workers, including nurses, train and bus drivers and postal workers, have gone on strike in recent months. It’s the UK’s biggest in decades, demanding better salaries as inflation surges to the highest level the UK has seen since the early 1980s. Inflation fell slightly to 10.7% in November, after he rose to 11.1% in October. Wages, especially in the public sector, have not kept up with the skyrocketing cost of living. The strike action comes at a time of severe strain for the UK’s National Health Service, with record demand for emergency and emergency medical services reported this winter. Officials blame pressure on flu and other winter virus surges after two-year restrictions from COVID-19. But the opposition Labor Party and many health workers say the problem is much more serious said. Years of underfunding and staff shortages, partly due to a shortage of European workers in post-Brexit Britain, have combined to create a public health crisis, they say. Paramedics describe patients waiting outside the hospital each day to be seen and patients left in hospital corridors for hours to be transported. “People are waiting longer because we can’t get to them. It’s a lack of capacity in any department,” said ambulance assistant Ian Grimble. Government officials met with trade union leaders on Monday, but no progress was made in negotiations. Union leaders are also angered by the government’s plans to introduce legislation to set “minimum service levels” for firefighters, ambulance services and railroads that must be maintained during strikes. “No one denies the freedom of unions to strike, but it is also important to balance it with the right of people to have access to life-saving medical care,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told parliamentarians on Wednesday. . Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

