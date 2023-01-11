This asthma drug may solve the problem of memory loss, it worked in mice





Human-approved drug restores ‘lost’ memories in mice. Modern civilization is notorious for the prevalence of sleep deprivation, which affects people of all ages and negatively impacts the body and brain. It becomes difficult to remember the details of This question has a much simpler answer thanks to drugs used to treat asthma that also improve people’s memory. Neuroscientist Robert Hávecs at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. We found that learning with sleep deprivation (amnesia) does not necessarily lead to amnesia. Rather, it becomes difficult to remember. With his team, he used optogenetic methods and the human-approved asthma drug roflumilast to access this ‘hidden information’ after days of studying during sleep deprivation. found a way to recover the. Their findings were reported in current biology. “Previously, our focus was on finding ways to support memory processes in sleep-deprived episodes,” says Havekes. Researchers investigated whether memory loss caused by sleep deprivation was a direct result of information loss or simply caused by difficulties in retrieving information. “Sleep deprivation undermines memory processes, but every student knows that an answer they missed during an exam can appear hours later.” It was preserved, but difficult to obtain. “In our study of sleep deprivation, we applied this approach to neurons in the hippocampus, a region of the brain where spatial information and factual knowledge are stored. A study published in biology today Lack of sleep does not necessarily cause memory loss, and studies in mice show suboptimal storage of information that cannot be retrieved without drug treatment or optogenetic stimulation. Furthermore, our findings show that using the clinically approved PDE4 inhibitor roflumilast, consolidation under sleep deprivation conditions, and thought to be lost, object positional memory may be enhanced in learning and in sleep deprivation episodes. It suggests that it will be accessible again in a few days. Featured video of the day Joshimath ‘sinking’: are other hill stations at risk too?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/this-asthma-medicine-could-solve-memory-loss-problem-worked-on-mice-3683506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

