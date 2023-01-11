NICE advocates wider use of artificial pancreas technology if NHS can get better price





People struggling to manage type 1 diabetes may be offered the latest artificial pancreas technology under NICE’s draft guidance, but only if they can agree on a lower price. Recommendations also apply to people with type 1 diabetes who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. The panel found that a hybrid closed-loop system was more effective than continuous care in maintaining blood glucose levels within healthy limits. However, the recommendations will depend on whether the technology companies and NHS England agree on a cost-effective price. NICE stated in a recommendation currently under consultation. It is estimated that around 105,000 people in England and Wales could be provided with technology under the proposal. The panel concluded that a hybrid closed-loop system should be recommended as an option for patients with type 1 diabetes who have a mean HbA1c of approximately 64 mmol/mol (8.0%) or greater and whose condition is difficult to manage. However, continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion, Real-time continuous glucose monitoring Or continuous glucose monitoring with intermittent scans, says NICE. The panel found that the use of technology can reduce the emotional burden and improve quality of life for people with this condition (or their family members or caregivers). They also recommended use during pregnancy because blood sugar levels are difficult to manage. The technology now has an average annual cost of £5,744, which is higher than what NICE considers a cost-effective use of NHS resources. Mark Chapman, interim director of medical technology at NICE, said: This technology is the best intervention to help control diabetes, even without a cure. “With the number of people living with diabetes on the rise, we need to focus on what matters most to people using NHS services, balancing best care with cost effectiveness.” Professor Partha Carr, NHS England Diabetes Specialist Advisor, said: “We have had excellent results from the real-world trials that have been conducted. We thank NICE for reviewing the evidence and subsequent conclusions. The quality of life this technology affords to those who use it is extremely It’s a big one. “We look forward to working with our industry colleagues to ensure that this technology is available to those who need it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/diabetes/nice-advocates-wider-use-of-artificial-pancreas-technology-if-nhs-can-get-a-better-price/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos