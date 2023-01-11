Few Americans Know Link

Drinking alcohol of any kind, including liquor, beer, and wine, is a major risk factor for developing cancer, but few Americans are aware of the risks and can put your health at risk. .





Research papers published in Cancer epidemiology, biomarkers, and preventionThe Journal of the American Cancer Society shows that most Americans (over 50%) report being unaware of how alcoholic beverages affect cancer risk. Some (10.3%) believed that wine specifically lowered cancer risk.





“All types of alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase cancer risk,” senior study author Dr. William MP KleinAssociate Director of the National Cancer Institute’s Behavioral Research Program said in a press release.





“The results of this study highlight the need to develop interventions to educate the public about the cancer risks of alcohol use,” Klein said.











To determine Americans’ knowledge of the association between alcohol and cancer risk. Researchers analyzed data from her 2020 Health Information National Trends Survey, which included survey responses from nearly 4,000 American adults.





Respondents were asked, “In your opinion, how often do you drink the following types of alcohol? [wine, beer, and liquor] Respondents were also asked about their perceptions of the link between alcohol and heart disease and their current alcohol habits.





More than 50% of those surveyed reported that they were unaware of how alcohol affects cancer risk. About 31% of US adults clearly recognized a link between alcohol and cancer, followed by beer and wine (24.9% and 20.3% respectively).





Incorrectly, 10% of US adults surveyed believed that wine lowered their risk of cancer, while 2.2% and 1.7% believed that beer and liquor lowered their risk.





Age also determined whether they were more likely to know about the relationship between alcohol and cancer risk. Adults aged 60 and over were less likely to recognize that alcohol was a cancer risk factor, and adults aged 18 to 39 were more likely to recognize the association. According to the authors, this may be due to longstanding drinking habits among older Americans.





However, drinking habits were not associated with perceived association. Nondrinkers, average drinkers, and heavy drinkers similarly perceived cancer risk from alcohol.







“Alcohol is a major modifiable risk factor for cancer in the United States, and previous studies have shown that most Americans are unaware of this,” said the lead study author. Dr. Andrew Seidenberg, Master of Public Health“We are very excited about the results of this study,” said the researcher, who conducted the study while serving as a cancer prevention fellow at the National Cancer Institute.





That previous study is a 2021 study published in cancer epidemiologyestimates that the number of annual cancer diagnoses in the United States attributed to alcohol is about 75,000, including about 19,000 cancer deaths.





Alcohol is now considered a risk factor for at least six different cancers: cancers of the esophagus, breast, colorectal, stomach, and liver, as well as those of the mouth, pharynx, and larynx.





In its latest report on carcinogens, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program lists alcoholic beverage consumption as a known human carcinogen.





The main reason alcohol causes cancer is because when the body metabolizes it, it produces a carcinogen called acetaldehyde. Edward Giovanniucci, M.D.A professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, he was not involved in the new research.





The human body naturally produces small amounts of acetaldehyde, but large amounts can cause DNA damage, which is how carcinogens create abnormal cancer cells.





Aside from acetaldehyde, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can cause breakdown of tissues it comes in direct contact with, such as the upper throat, esophagus, and stomach, Dr. Giovanniucci said.





The risk of cancer from alcohol is lower than that from other better known carcinogens. It is health.











of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends up to two drinks per day for men and up to one for women.





Binge drinking is especially dangerous, says Klein, because the more you drink at once, the more bad it is for you.





“If you drink a lot at once, your body will try to break it down, and the more you drink, the more acetaldehyde you will have,” he said.





If you’re worried about drinking too much, Klein said the most important thing you can do to cut back is not relying solely on willpower. “We know from years of research that simply relying on willpower doesn’t work because most of us give in at some point,” he said.





Instead, Dr. George F. CoubThe director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) suggests starting by taking a closer look at your relationship with alcohol. I simply like the taste.





Once you figure out why, find a replacement. for example, meditation to combat anxiety Or reach out to friends and family when you’re stressed instead of turning to drinking. Koob also recommends letting those closest to you know your goal to drink less.





If you’re a social drinker, Klein recommends replacing social outings centered around drinking with activities that don’t involve alcohol. That might seem difficult if you rely on drinking as your primary method of socializing, but it’s been done before.





“People need social connection, and drinking things like alcohol can be a way to foster that connection,” he said, before its health effects became widely known. added that many people had been associated with smoking.





If you need professional help to cut down on drinking, Kline recommends seeking out a therapist or certified health and wellness coach who specializes in helping you change behavior, use substances, and set and achieve goals. is recommended.