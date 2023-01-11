Health
AAP’s New Childhood Obesity Guidelines: What You Need to Know
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, recommending early intensive care including medications and surgery for some young patients.
Experts say the new guidance will give children and parents more options and move away from the long-standing practice of “wait and see” to a more proactive approach to treatment.
report, Published in Pediatrics on January 9defines obesity as a “complex and often persistent chronic disease,” affecting the health of more than 14.4 million children and adolescents, making it one of the most common childhood chronic diseases in the United States.
The prevalence of childhood obesity in the United States is about 20% (about 1 in 5 children), according to the U.S. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Why did the AAP change these guidelines, what’s new, and what are the implications for parents and children? TODAY.com spoke to several experts to find out.
Childhood obesity is a growing health problem
“Childhood obesity has continued to rise in nearly all age groups, races/ethnicities and genders over the past three decades,” said Sarah Armstrong, chair of the AAP Section on Obesity and professor of pediatrics at Duke University. Dr. Today.com. Existing racial and ethnic disparities in obesity prevalence have also widened over time, she added, and the pandemic has been something of a “magnifying lens” for these trends.
“During the pandemic, we found that the prevalence of obesity among all children increased year-on-year more than in the last 20 years combined,” said Armstrong, co-author of the AAP guidelines.
CDC September 2021 Report They found that the rate of increase in body mass index among approximately half a million children aged 2 to 19 in the United States almost doubled during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic. Those who were overweight or obese before the pandemic and young school-aged children showed the biggest increase, the report notes.
That increase has slowed as children return to school directly, but Armstrong added that the US is still falling behind.
“This was already a public health problem. The pandemic has exacerbated it,[and]it won’t go away,” Dr. Seema Kumar, medical director of the Pediatric Weight Management Program at the Mayo Clinic, told TODAY.com. I’m talking
Childhood obesity can lead to many short-term and long-term health problems. “The incidence of type 2 diabetes is rising significantly in children due to obesity rates,” says Kumar, who was not involved in the AAP report.
Other consequences of childhood obesity include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, joint pain and arthritis, says Kumar. There is also an element of .
Fortunately, childhood obesity is treatable. But studies show that traditional treatments may not be as effective as previously thought, and experts say new strategies are needed to tackle this growing problem.
What are the biggest changes to the guidelines?
Treatment guidance to date for health care providers has focused on a “wait and see” strategy, that is, delaying treatment to see if children and adolescents can “get over” obesity on their own. says Kumar.
“More and more research is evolving…and for the most part, children aren’t overcoming obesity. It’s still with them,” says Children’s Mercy Kansas City pediatrician. and co-author of the new guidance, Dr. Sarah Humple, told TODAY.com. For example, children who become obese as teenagers are much more likely to be obese as adults, says Humple.
“The health problems associated with obesity build up over time, making it difficult to treat both obesity and health problems,” Armstrong said, adding that parents and health care workers are wary of things getting “worse.” I added that you shouldn’t wait for . .
A major change in the guidelines, experts say, is that treatment does not need to be delayed or phased. “Evidence suggests that children should be treated as soon as obesity is identified, and given age and severity of obesity, appropriate, highest-intensity treatment available.
The new guidelines also acknowledge the complex physiological, environmental, and socioeconomic causes of childhood obesity, which has been stigmatized as a “reversible consequence of individual choice,” the authors write.
“Various risk factors affect a child’s weight, including things we have no control over, such as genetics,” said Humple, adding that the new guidance promotes a “whole-child” approach.
“We need to consider the child as a whole: medical history, family circumstances, environment, values, cultural beliefs about food and nutrition,” Armstrong said. Non-judgmental, patient-centered care.
What treatments are currently recommended?
The AAP now includes medication and surgery in its guidelines for certain children, although experts say lifestyle and behavioral changes are still the most effective treatments.
Children over the age of 6 should first be offered intensive lifestyle therapy, Armstrong said. This includes at least 26 hours of face-to-face counseling and training (focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, etc.) over approximately one year. “It should involve the whole family and be served equitably to all children,” says Armstrong, noting that there are systemic barriers to making these changes, such as socioeconomic status and structural racism. I also admit something.
If obesity becomes very serious, or if treatment is more urgently needed, medication may be offered in addition to lifestyle changes depending on age, says Armstrong.
What Parents Should Know About Drugs and Surgery
some new Anti-obesity drugs are safe and effective for children, experts point out. Armstrong says he now has six drugs approved by the FDA to treat obesity in children and adolescents (usually his age 12 and older).
Four drugs are approved for long-term use in children over the age of 12 (Orlistat, Wegs, Saxenda and Qsymia) and one drug (phentermine) are approved for short-term use in children 16 and older, Armstrong said. “Setmelanotide or Imcivree is specifically approved for children (6 years and older) with an identified genetic cause of obesity,” Armstrong adds.
Experts stress that medication does not replace lifestyle or behavioral changes. say.
The guidelines also include weight loss surgery. For her teens over the age of 13 with severe obesity, the AAP recommends that a pediatrician provide a referral for evaluation for metabolic and bariatric surgery. “Surgery is highly effective and can be life-saving for severely obese adolescents,” says Humple.
The AAP also specifies that these children should be evaluated at the Comprehensive Pediatric Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Center. “We want to give children the opportunity to introduce them to places that are experts in working with children on all these issues,” adds Humple.
While the cornerstone of obesity treatment remains focused behavioral and lifestyle treatments, options such as medication and surgery can be layered on top, depending on the age of the child and the severity of the obesity.
“We encourage you to present treatment options and make appropriate decisions together, not just automatically drug your child or have him undergo surgery,” says Armstrong.
“The good news for parents is that they now have options,” Armstrong adds.
